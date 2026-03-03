Israel's Haifa Honors Khojaly Victims With Classical Music Tribute (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A classical music evening dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held in the city of Haifa, Israel, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The event took place at The Krieger Center for the Performing Arts with the support of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund and was organized by the Haifa Symphony Orchestra.

The Committee noted that the memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's freedom and territorial integrity, as well as the victims of the Khojaly genocide, was honored with a minute of silence.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan and conductor Yalchin Adigozalov provided detailed information about the Khojaly tragedy, recalling the atrocities committed against the Azerbaijani people on the night of February 26, 1992. A video dedicated to the genocide was also screened.

The artistic segment of the evening featured performances by the Haifa Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Adigozalov. Works by prominent Azerbaijani composers, including Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Asaf Zeynalli, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Tofig Guliyev, Arif Malikov, and Vasif Adigozalov, were performed. Soloists Kamelia Ioffe, Lev Solodnikov, and Aleksandr Kotlyar delivered moving performances, creating an emotional atmosphere for the audience.