Illinois Hosts Int'l Conference On Khojaly: Truth, Memory, And Future Generations (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An international academic and awareness conference titled“Khojaly: Truth, Memory and Future Generations” has been held at the Urbana-Champaign campus of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the United States, the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs told Trend.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijani Students Association of the University of Illinois with the support of the Azerbaijan Center of Midwest America (ACMA) and the Committee.

The conference began with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the United States, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs. Riyad Babayev, a representative of the Azerbaijani Students Association at the University of Illinois, welcomed the guests with an opening address.

Co-founder of ACMA, Mehriban Mammadova, then delivered remarks, noting that the organization holds educational events of this nature annually. She recalled that a similar conference had been organized last year at Harper College in Chicago.

Farid Mammadov, founder of ACMA and one of the organizers of the event, emphasized the importance of preserving the memory of the Khojaly tragedy, promoting historical truths, and raising awareness to counter disinformation.

The conference continued with panel discussions moderated by Riyad Babayev.

During the discussions, Vusala Mehdiyeva, adviser at the Embassy of Azerbaijan to the United States, underscored the importance of safeguarding humanitarian values, protecting civilians, and informing younger generations about such tragedies.

Student presenter Nazrin Mammadova delivered a presentation on the historical aspects of the Khojaly tragedy and the responsibility of future generations to preserve historical memory. As part of her presentation, a video message from a Khojaly witness was screened.

International security expert Ali Mammadov gave an extensive presentation on the regional situation in the early 1990s, the geopolitical background of the conflict, and the impact of armed conflicts on civilians.

Legal expert Samaya Habibova presented a legal perspective on the norms of international humanitarian law, accountability for war crimes, and the principles of civilian protection. She highlighted the role of documentation and academic research in raising global awareness of such events.

During the event, the book“Tovuz to Karabakh” by Pakistani journalist and geopolitical analyst Malik Ayyub Sumbal, which addresses Armenia's occupation policy, was presented as a gift to foreign experts and professors. A special corner reflecting Azerbaijan's national values was also set up.

ACMA operates to promote Azerbaijan's history and culture, while also fostering intercommunity dialogue across the Midwestern United States.