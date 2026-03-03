Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, Austria Explore Pathways To Stronger Energy Collaboration

Azerbaijan, Austria Explore Pathways To Stronger Energy Collaboration


2026-03-03 03:15:40
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan and Austria have held discussions on expanding collaboration in the energy sector, focusing on both crude oil and natural gas supplies, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"We met with Severin Gruber, Secretary General at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs, Energy and Tourism of the Republic of Austria. We are pleased to note that our cooperation with Austria, one of the principal natural gas transit hubs in Central Europe, covers both only crude oil and the natural gas supply. We shared our views on the importance of pursuing a pragmatic policy on natural gas in order to ensure sustainable energy security," the post said.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and Austria are strengthening energy cooperation, focusing on diversifying Europe's supply through the Southern Gas Corridor and developing renewable energy, particularly solar and hydro projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

MENAFN03032026000187011040ID1110813942



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search