Connected Digital Infrastructure Association Appoints Darlene Pope As Chairman Of Real Estate Advisory Council

The Connected Digital Infrastructure Association (CDIA) today announced the appointment of Darlene Pope as Chairman of its newly formed Real Estate Advisory Council. The launch of the Advisory Council marks a strategic milestone in CDIA's recent rebrand and reflects the association's continued expansion across the real estate and digital infrastructure sectors.

The Real Estate Advisory Council will serve as a leadership body providing strategic insight, market intelligence, and subject matter expertise at the intersection of commercial real estate and connected digital infrastructure.

Rich Berliner, CEO of CDIA, commented:

“Darlene is an industry veteran who has held numerous roles across virtually every aspect of the real estate and digital infrastructure business segments. She is a well-known name and a frequent speaker at industry events, as professionals value her input and ideas as a futurist and thought leader. We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Darlene's caliber advising and working alongside us, and we are grateful for her continued contributions to the organization.”

As Chairman, Pope will spearhead the formation of the Advisory Council and select additional members in the coming weeks through her extensive real estate industry relationships. The Council will bring together respected leaders to help guide CDIA members through evolving market conditions, emerging technologies, and the increasing integration of connectivity within the built environment.

CDIA members will have direct access to this leadership group for:

· Industry insights and forward-looking perspective

· Advisory support and practical guidance

· Specialized expertise across asset classes

· Strategic navigation of the real estate landscape

The establishment of the Real Estate Advisory Council reinforces CDIA's commitment to serving as the premier platform connecting technology and digital infrastructure leaders with the commercial real estate community.

About CDIA

The Connected Digital Infrastructure Association (CDIA) is dedicated to advancing the convergence of digital infrastructure and the built environment, fostering collaboration, education, and innovation across the industry.

