Steven K. Parker Calls The Church Back To Depth And Balance In Getting The Church Inside You

Steven K. Parker's Getting the Church Inside You urges believers to embody their faith through a powerful study of Ephesians. Ebook now $0.99.

In an era where faith is often reduced to online fragments and public commentary, many believers find themselves navigating a quiet but persistent tension: how to bridge the distance between what they profess on Sunday and how they live the rest of the week.

Pastor and author Steven K. Parker addresses that tension head-on in his new book, Getting the Church Inside You: Balancing Faith and Action, a narrative and pastoral study of the Apostle Paul's letter to the Ephesians. Rather than offering a technical commentary or a formula-driven devotional, Parker invites readers into a deeper formation journey, one that reconnects doctrine with daily discipleship.

For more than thirty years, Parker has served local congregations across Texas. Since 2008, he has shepherded the community of First Baptist Church, guiding a diverse body of believers through preaching, pastoral care, community engagement, and spiritual development. His ministry has unfolded far from the spotlight, shaped not by platform influence but by the steady rhythms of presence and prayer.

That pastoral steadiness defines this book.

Ephesians has long been recognized as one of Paul's richest theological letters. Written during Roman imprisonment, it opens with soaring language about grace, adoption, redemption, and inheritance. It closes with practical instruction about unity, relationships, spiritual resilience, and love. Parker demonstrates that Paul never intended those movements to be separated. Theology without transformation becomes abstract. Practice without theological depth becomes fragile.

“Getting the church inside you” is Parker's way of describing spiritual integration. The church, he argues, is not merely an institution to attend or a set of programs to manage. It is a Spirit-shaped identity that forms how believers think, forgive, serve, endure, and love. When that identity is internalized, the result is not louder Christianity, but deeper faithfulness.

The book explores themes that resonate strongly in today's climate:



Recovering identity as saints shaped by grace and peace

Finding unity across ethnic, cultural, and personal divides

Understanding spiritual warfare without sensationalism

Practicing sustainable spiritual disciplines that guard against burnout Holding together calling and conduct in a way that fosters long-term health

Parker's voice carries particular credibility because his message was refined in personal crisis. After years of demanding ministry, he experienced severe exhaustion and a life-threatening health emergency that forced him into extended medical leave. During recovery, he rediscovered the very balance he now teaches. Grace became more than a theological term. It became survival. Community became more than structure. It became support. Those hard-earned insights are woven naturally throughout the book, lending it both gravity and warmth.

Endorsements from respected theological leaders affirm the book's thoughtful scholarship and pastoral sensitivity. Scholars have praised its careful treatment of Ephesians, particularly its nuanced handling of spiritual warfare and unity in a divided culture. Ministry leaders have described it as timely for churches seeking depth rather than reaction.

Published by Kharis Publishing, Getting the Church Inside You arrives at a moment when many congregations are reassessing what faithfulness truly looks like in a post-pandemic and increasingly polarized world. Rather than offering quick fixes, Parker provides a framework rooted in Scripture and tested in lived experience.

The ebook edition is currently available for a limited time at $0.99 across major platforms, making it accessible for church-wide studies, adult education groups, leadership teams, and individuals seeking renewed spiritual clarity.

Readers can explore the book through:

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Kharis Publishing

At its core, this is not simply a study of Ephesians. It is an invitation to rediscover a faith that is both rooted and lived, doctrinally sound and practically embodied.

In a culture that often rewards visibility, Steven K. Parker offers something quieter and far more enduring: formation.

And for a church searching for depth, that may be exactly what is needed.