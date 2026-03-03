Clark Varin Releases Transformative Book“Teach A Man To Fish: Good News For The World's Poorest”

MENAFN - GetNews)



Teach A Man To Fish: Good News for the World's Poorest by Clark Varin reveals how microfinance and opportunity-based investing can transform lives and lift communities out of extreme poverty. Through real-world stories, actionable strategies, and faith-driven insights, Varin shows how individuals, organizations, and governments can create lasting economic and social impact.

The wait is over. Teach A Man To Fish: Good News for the World's Poorest, by Clark Varin, is now available worldwide, offering a revolutionary approach to ending extreme poverty and transforming communities through strategic, faith-driven microfinance. Published by Kharis Publishing, this book is more than a guide; it's a call to action for investors, philanthropists, and anyone committed to making a tangible, lasting impact on the world's most vulnerable populations.

In a world where billions live on less than $2 a day, Varin demonstrates that true change comes not from handouts, but from empowering people to create sustainable livelihoods. Drawing on firsthand experiences in Haiti and Uganda, Varin reveals the human stories behind the statistics, from children walking barefoot in Cité Soleil to aspiring entrepreneurs ready to transform their communities with the right support.

Teach A Man To Fish dives deep into the mechanics of global poverty, exposes systemic inequities in the international banking and aid systems, and provides a blueprint for meaningful, measurable change. Through vivid storytelling and actionable strategies, readers will discover:



How microloans can transform lives, lifting individuals and entire communities out of poverty.

The difference between fleeting charity and lasting opportunity-based solutions.

How emerging markets present the most significant investment opportunity of this century. Practical ways for individuals, organizations, and governments to invest in the potential of people.

Varin's journey is both inspiring and practical. From his first microloan to a Haitian fisherman, which multiplied his income from $3 a day to $20 a day, to scaling impact through Muvule Financing and the nonprofit Teach A Man To Fish, Varin shows how faith, vision, and financial intelligence can combine to change the world.

Praises for Teach A Man To Fish are unanimous:



“Completely God-breathed... Written by divine revelation that can only come through the genius of a true prophet.” – Charlette Gitonga, Executive Assistant, Teach A Man To Fish

“Clark combines deep research with personal experience to create a compelling call to action. This book will inspire you to take your next step.” – Peter Greer, CEO of HOPE International “Clark demonstrates unparalleled excellence in his understanding of global economic issues... Teach A Man To Fish epitomizes microfinance as the best model to advance financial inclusion.” – Robert Ongodia, Director, US International Development Finance Corporation

The book is now available for purchase in both physical and digital formats, and the ebook is currently available for 0.99$:



Amazon:

Barnes & Noble: Kharis Publishing:

This is more than a book; it is a movement. Clark Varin challenges readers to see opportunity where others see despair. Every page pushes you to ask: How can I invest in people rather than just give? How can I help the world's poorest become self-sufficient entrepreneurs and leaders in their own communities?

About the Author:

Clark Varin is a developing-world entrepreneur and investor. He co-founded Muvule Financing, a microfinance institution in Uganda, and Teach A Man To Fish, a U.S.-based 501(c)3 nonprofit microfinance fund. Through these organizations, Varin empowers the world's poorest to build sustainable businesses and secure their financial futures, creating generational change.

Feed a man for a day, or teach him to fish for a lifetime. The time to invest in humanity's greatest opportunity is now. Purchase your copy today and join the movement to end extreme poverty.