Growing Awareness Of Consumer Rights Fuels Surge In Car Finance Claims Across The UK

As consumer awareness grows across the UK, more motorists are questioning how their car finance agreements were arranged. Reclaim247 is helping drivers get clear answers, offering a free eligibility check to see whether mis-sold car finance could lead to car finance compensation or even a car finance refund.

Manchester, UK - March 3, 2026 - It's a quiet revolution that's happening across Britain. Drivers aren't taking car finance for granted any more. Customers are questioning how their deal was set up and whether they were given all of the relevant information when they agreed to sign.

For years, many motorists signed their finance agreements believing everything had been explained clearly and that the deal in front of them was fair. But now the scandal of mis-sold car finance is coming to light, car owners are taking a second look at their agreements and asking one question: were the main facts of the deal properly disclosed?

Reclaim247 has seen a significant rise in car finance claims, with more drivers using its online checker to find out if they may be entitled to car finance compensation. Many are surprised to learn that commission structures may have influenced the overall cost of their agreement without their knowledge.

“We're speaking to drivers who simply want clarity,” said Andrew Franks, Co-Founder of Reclaim247.“They're not looking for conflict. They want to understand whether their agreement was transparent and fair. If it wasn't, they deserve the opportunity to pursue a car finance claim.”

Why More Motorists Are Exploring a Car Finance Refund

Between 2007 and 2024, millions of car finance agreements were arranged across the UK. During that time, some brokers had discretion to adjust interest rates, which could increase their commission. In other cases, customers believed they were being offered competitive comparisons, when in reality only a limited number of products were presented.

At the time, many drivers had no reason to question the process. Now, with more information in the public domain, motorists are revisiting their agreements and asking whether they may have experienced mis-sold car finance.

PCP claims in particular have become increasingly common. Drivers are taking a fresh look at balloon payments, interest calculations and the total amount repayable, details that may not have been fully understood when contracts were signed. As a result, more consumers are exploring whether they may be entitled to a car finance refund.

A Straightforward Way to Check for Car Finance Compensation

To make the process accessible, Reclaim247 provides a free online eligibility check designed to remove common barriers. Drivers do not need paperwork, agreement numbers or lender details to begin, just basic information to see whether there may be grounds for a car finance claim.

Where potential indicators of mis-sold car finance are identified, cases may be referred to a regulated legal partner to assess the next steps. There are no upfront costs, and no fee unless car finance compensation is successfully recovered.

For many motorists, the motivation is simple: reassurance. They want to know whether their agreement met the standards of fairness and transparency they expected.

Drivers who financed a vehicle between April 2007 and November 2024 can check their eligibility at

About Reclaim247

Reclaim247 is a UK-based multi-award-nominated claims management service that helps motorists check for signs of mis-sold car finance. The company provides a free eligibility checker for drivers exploring car finance claims, including PCP claims, and operates on a no win, no fee basis. There is no upfront cost to begin.