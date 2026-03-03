Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fire Reported Near US Consulate In Dubai: Dubai Media Office

2026-03-03 03:01:21
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: The Dubai Media Office on X said that,“Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained.”

“Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported,” it added.

The Peninsula

