Fire Reported Near US Consulate In Dubai: Dubai Media Office
Doha: The Dubai Media Office on X said that,“Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained.”
“Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported,” it added.
