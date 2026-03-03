Prime Minister Receives Call From Luxembourg's Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a telephone call today from Prime Minister of Luxembourg HE Luc Frieden,.

During the call, they reviewed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes peacefully.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed during the call that the Iranian attack on Qatari territory constitutes a flagrant violation of its national sovereignty, is inconsistent with the principles of good neighborliness, and cannot be accepted under any justification or pretext.

His Excellency noted that in this regard, the State of Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the international community.

However, the renewed targeting of its territory does not reflect good faith and threatens the foundation of understandings upon which bilateral relations between the two countries are based.

His Excellency also stressed the necessity of an immediate cessation of all escalatory actions, a return to the negotiating table, prioritizing reason and wisdom, and working to contain the crisis in a way that preserves the security of the region.

For his part, HE the Prime Minister of Luxembourg called on all parties to de-escalate, exercise reason, and return to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further chaos in the region.