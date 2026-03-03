The CIO's New Mandate: Powering Growth In A Digitally Ambitious Middle East

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) For many CIOs across the Middle East, the role has historically been defined by scale, stability and speed of execution. As governments and enterprises raced to digitise services, expand infrastructure and support fast-growing populations, success was often measured by uptime, resilience and the ability to deliver complex systems at pace. But as national digital strategies mature and organisations shift from digitisation to true digital transformation, expectations of the CIO are changing rapidly.

Today, CIOs in the region are increasingly expected to be strategic partners to the business, shaping growth, enabling new revenue models and accelerating innovation. This shift is being fuelled by ambitious investments in cloud, AI and data, with PwC estimating that AI alone could contribute over $320 billion to the Middle East economy in the coming years. Against this backdrop, the modern CIO is no longer just keeping the lights on, but actively architecting how organisations compete, differentiate and create long-term value in an increasingly digital-first region.

Recommended For You

I've experienced this shift first-hand in my own career. That's why, in this article, I'd like to share my thoughts on how technology leaders can balance organisational priorities with visions for growth – and explore exactly what it takes to transform IT from a cost centre to a genuine business enabler.

From operational leader to growth catalyst

With AI and automation increasingly taking responsibility for critical operational functions like security and compliance, the CIO remit is expanding. Simply keeping systems running is no longer enough. While autonomous technologies are frequently positioned as a catalyst for innovation, the challenge lies in turning that narrative into real, measurable outcomes.

It starts when organisations move beyond judging success purely by uptime and instead focus on revenue impact, customer retention, and the pace of innovation. In my experience, the shift became real when the board and CEO invited me to strategy off-sites, not to talk about tickets closed, but to help shape the three-year growth plan.

In my view, becoming indispensable during a period of transition means showing that technology decisions cannot be separated from business decisions. Your place at the table is secured when it's evident that infrastructure choices have a direct impact on revenue, and that requires coming prepared with the data to back it up.

Turning performance data into commercial intelligence

Historically, CIOs have not always had access to the level of actionable insight needed to build convincing, revenue-led investment cases. While we could monitor system health and performance, the tools at our disposal offered little visibility into how those technical metrics translated into customer behaviour or purchasing outcomes.

Fortunately, modern observability platforms offer something incredibly valuable: insights into the link between operations and commercial outcomes. For instance, we can now correlate a one-second increase in page-load time with shopping-cart abandonment and the resulting loss of opportunity. Beyond identifying which systems are malfunctioning, AI-driven performance analytics like these help quantify the impact on revenue.

Along similar lines, when CFOs are shown clear evidence that fixing a specific microservice will substantially increase top-line value next year, prioritisation discussions shift entirely. Insights like these transform IT from a black-box cost centre (where spend goes in and returns may or may not emerge) into a predictable engine for growth.

What's more, as observability practices become more deeply integrated, real-time correlations grow increasingly precise. With that foundation in place, it becomes far easier to focus on turning those insights into effective operational processes.

One of the enduring challenges of the CIO role is balancing two competing priorities: operational stability and bold innovation. Focusing too heavily on one inevitably comes at the expense of the other. The only sustainable way to manage this tension between immediate demands and long-term ambition is through a disciplined, data-led approach to prioritisation.

For example, at Riverbed, we operate a dual-track portfolio, with 60–70% of our capacity devoted to safeguarding and optimising the current business - prioritising resilience, cost-efficiency, and regulatory compliance. These operational foundations are what keep our day-to-day activities running smoothly.

The remaining 30-40% is reserved for transformative bets. These are initiatives that have the potential to meaningfully reshape the value we deliver to customers, improve employee workflows, or boost revenue. Allocating resources this way keeps us from relying on gut instinct alone, which would almost certainly let urgent operational pressures crowd out innovation.

Maintaining visibility is crucial to this approach. Each quarter, our executive team reviews a transparent 'innovation backlog' report, providing insights and projections on potential investment areas. This process empowers senior leadership to question and reprioritise strategies, fostering a collaborative culture as we prepare for AI and automation initiatives.

It also reinforces that innovation isn't just something we tackle when time allows. By embedding digital transformation into your operating model, everyone can be confident that long-term ambitions won't be derailed by constant firefighting, and that every major decision is supported by real, actionable data.

When IT metrics become business metrics

To show the real impact of technology, my team ensures that every investment maps directly to a tangible business KPI within a 12–18 month horizon. Whether we're upgrading infrastructure, strengthening security, automating processes, or expanding AI capabilities, each initiative is designed to move the needle on a metric that genuinely matters to the organisation.

To reach this level of cost-efficiency, we've integrated business metrics into our observability and APM tools from day one. If a platform or project can't clearly show how it will enhance customer lifetime value, expand margins, or speed time-to-market for new products, it simply doesn't receive funding and there's no exceptions.

Demonstrating a commitment towards disciplined spending can shift how others perceive IT - moving beyond the tired cliché of “aligning IT strategies with broader business objectives,” which suggests technology operates separately. IT isn't beside the business; it is the business. When CIOs lead with that understanding, we can drive significantly higher commercial and operational performance.

The emergence of generative AI and automated workflows has dramatically increased the pace of change within IT departments. Yet, despite the new opportunities and risks we must anticipate, technical skill alone is becoming less important than the mindset we bring to the role.

From my perspective, tomorrow's winning CIOs will share a distinct mindset rather than a checklist of technical skills. It starts with a deep curiosity about how the business actually works – how revenue is generated, what drives customer behaviour and where friction exists across operations. It also requires the confidence to say“no”, or at least“not yet”, to the majority of requests that come our way. Not every idea deserves immediate execution, and restraint is often what protects meaningful innovation from being diluted. Above all, it demands an entrepreneurial sense of ownership. CIOs can no longer measure success by delivery alone. Rather, we have to stay personally invested in the long-term performance and impact of every initiative we champion.

The best CIOs I know are thinking less like engineers and more like product-obsessed founders. In strategic discussions, they ask questions such as,“how can we increase the speed, quality, and impact of this work?” Transformative CIOs combine decisiveness with insight and have the strategic conviction to propel their organisations to the next level.

Looking ahead

The CIO role is evolving faster than ever. Observability, AI and automation have removed much of the manual burden from IT, creating space for CIOs to focus on making better, faster, data-led decisions that drive scale and competitiveness. Ultimately, the choices CIOs make today are not just technology decisions but business blueprints. And in a region defined by ambition and pace, those blueprints will determine who leads, and who follows.

The writer is Chief Information Officer, Riverbed Technology