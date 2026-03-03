Sri Lanka Urges Citizens In GCC, Middle East To Exercise Caution Amid Regional

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Sri Lanka's foreign office and missions in the UAE strongly advised its citizens in the country and in the Middle East to heed caution in light of the ongoing escalations in the region and exercise heightened vigilance.

Sri Lanka government said it's closely monitoring the evolving security situation, and that the“one million Sri Lankan nationals living and working in the region remain the Government's highest priority,” it said in a statement.

The Asian country's missions in the UAE urged the approximately 300,000 Sri Lankans living there to avoid unnecessary travel, to follow official guidance, and to maintain regular contact with family members.

“UAE is a safe country, however, residents are strongly advised to exercise caution and closely follow official security updates in light of the current situation,” the statement said.

The Ministry advised them to monitor reliable media and official announcements of each host country. The UAE's National Media Authority has put out a list of official sources from across ministries and each of the seven emirates' media office, including the UAE Government Media Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emirates News Agency, and many others.

It urged against non-essential travel and large public gatherings and advised citizens to keep their mobile phones charged at all times as well as carry their valid identification documents on hand.

The Ministry also said to stay in close contact with their nearest Sri Lankan diplomatic mission, which all have activated 24-hour emergency hotlines that can give assistance where necessary.

Some hotline numbers Sri Lankans in the UAE can call are:

-p +971 54 379 3558

-p

+971 56 888 5353

-p

+971 52 122 9963

For Sri Lankans at home who want to make an inquiry for loved ones abroad in the Middle East, special 24-hour emergency numbers have been established:

Consular Affairs Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs: +94742595546

Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE): +94719802822

“Please avoid non-essential travel, follow official guidance, and maintain regular contact with your family members. Stay safe. Stay alert,” it said.



