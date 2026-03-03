Pakistanis Return Home Crossing Taftan Border From Iran

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

A large number of Pakistanis were seen returning home on Tuesday, March 3, crossing the Taftan border from Iran into their country, following the continuing US and Israeli strikes that have taken a huge toll in Tehran and other cities.

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has ensured round-the-clock immigration processing at the border to speed up their entry. A spokesman for the FIA told the media that, on the directives of Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the Balochistan chief minister, they have arranged temporary accommodation, meals, and assistance for onward journeys for the large number of Pakistanis returning home.

The distance from the Iranian capital to Taftan is nearly 1,800 km and most of the people heading there have to travel for three to four days. Naqeebullah Kakar, deputy commissioner of Gwadar, Balochistan, said more than 50 Pakistanis including students, businessmen and tourists have returned home so far. Over 3,000 Pakistani students are enrolled in colleges across Iran.

Similarly, more than a hundred Pakistanis have been returning home from the Gabd-Rimdan crossing, close to the Gwadar port city. A Croatian was also part of the group that crossed the border.

Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, Pakistan's ambassador to Iran, said in a post on X:“In last two days we have evacuated about 650 of our nationals across Iran most of whom were students. Moreover we are guiding and facilitating every Pakistani national seeking our advice on a variety of issues amidst a complex security environment.

"We thank Iranian government, particularly Iran's border authorities as well as border authorities of Azerbaijan extending their utmost cooperation to us in execution of a complex and multi-tiered operation. I am also deeply grateful to Baluchistan Government and our border authorities, as well as FIA, for their 24/7 cooperation.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier directed the officials to ensure safe evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Iran.

The Pakistan Foreign Office has advised its nationals to avoid all non-mandatory travel to Iran. A spokesperson told the media that Pakistani nationals currently residing in Iran must exercise caution, remain vigilant, minimise non-essential travel, and stay in regular contact with the Pakistani missions.



