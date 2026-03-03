How UAE Pet Owners Can Ensure Safety And Calm For Their Animals

PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 2:09 PM UPDATED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 2:13 PM



By: Waad Barakat



Animal behaviour specialists say dogs and cats can be sensitive to environmental changesAdd as a preferredsource on Google

As residents navigate recent developments, pet parents across the UAE are asking the same question, how will this affect our animals?

Animal behaviour specialists say dogs and cats are highly sensitive to environmental changes. They pick up on shifts in tone, routine and even breathing patterns. What may feel manageable to a human can be overwhelming for a pet.

A Dubai-based pet community platform, Bearlot's Furry Friends, recently shared detailed guidance for pet owners, outlining practical steps to reduce anxiety, prevent escape and prepare for worst case scenarios. Experts say these measures are not about fear, but about responsibility.

Here is what pet parents should keep in mind.

Create a safe, enclosed space

Animals often calm down when they feel enclosed and hidden. A small, quiet room away from windows can reduce overstimulation.

Pet owners are advised to:

Choose a room with minimal outside noise

Cover crates with blankets to create a den-like environment

Place familiar bedding and an item that smells like the owner nearby

Small, dark and enclosed spaces can signal safety to animals whose instincts are wired to seek shelter when they sense danger.

Block sudden sound and light

Sudden booms or sharp noises can trigger panic responses. Flattening those sound spikes can make a significant difference.

Recommendations include:

Closing curtains and shutters

Turning on AC, a fan or white noise

Playing calm music at a low, steady volume

Predictable background sound helps reduce the shock factor of abrupt noise. The goal is not silence, but stability.

Stay calm, because they mirror you

One of the most important points highlighted by experts is owner behaviour.

Pets mirror human energy. If an owner panics, raises their voice or reacts frantically, the animal's nervous system may interpret that as confirmation of threat.

Instead:

Move slowly

Speak softly

Avoid exaggerated reassurance

Act as normally as possible

Your calm becomes their reference point.

Prevent fear-driven escape

Animal welfare groups note that escape attempts increase during stressful events. Dogs may bolt during walks. Cats may dart toward open doors.

Pet owners should:

Ensure collars are on and secure

Double check harness fittings before walks

Update microchip details and ID tags

Secure doors, balconies and windows

When walking dogs during tense periods, experts recommend keeping outings short and staying close to home. Choose familiar routes. Avoid crowded or noisy areas. If a sudden loud sound occurs, stop, steady your posture and avoid pulling harshly on the leash. Your reaction will guide theirs.

Doubling up on safety measures, such as using both a collar and harness attachment, can reduce the risk of slipping out if startled.

Keep routines predictable

Routine offers reassurance. Feeding, walking and rest times should remain as consistent as possible. Structure signals stability to animals who rely heavily on predictability.

Know when to call a vet

While mild anxiety is common, certain signs require professional attention.

Seek veterinary advice if your pet:

. Shakes uncontrollably

. Refuses food or water

. Injures themselves

. Pants excessively without settling

. Cannot rest at all

In some cases, vets may recommend short-term anti-anxiety medication or calming support to help animals through acute stress.

Stock responsibly, retailers say

As some pet owners consider stocking up on food and supplies, retailers have moved to reassure customers.

Pet Corner, which operates at more than 20 locations across the UAE, said it is working around the clock to keep supplies stable and confirmed that its Sheikh Zayed branch remains open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The company urged customers to shop responsibly and avoid stockpiling, noting that purchasing only what is needed ensures all pets in the community continue to have access to essential food and medicine.

The message mirrors broader calls for calm and consideration, emphasising that preparation should not disrupt access for others.



