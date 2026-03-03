UAE To Assess Return To Classrooms As Distance Learning Continues

PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 6:15 PM UPDATED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 7:03 PM



Education authorities had earlier announced a shift to remote learning until Wednesday, March 4, as a precautionary measure following recent regional developmentsAdd as a preferredsource on Google

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

A decision on whether students across the UAE will return to classrooms or continue distance learning is expected within the next 24 hours, Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said during the UAE Government media briefing.

Dr Al Dhaheri confirmed that distance learning will continue for now to ensure the educational process remains uninterrupted in a safe and secure environment.

Daily life continues as normal

Dr Al Dhaheri stressed that daily life across the UAE remains normal, with essential services operating efficiently and without disruption.

Energy, water, telecommunications, transport, healthcare and the supply of goods are functioning smoothly, he said.

Business continuity plans have been activated as a precautionary measure to ensure full sector readiness for any potential developments, with the aim of safeguarding services, the community and economic activity.

Community awareness and communication

The NCEMA spokesperson said the strong public response since the first moments of the developments reflects a high level of awareness and responsibility among citizens and residents, as well as trust in the national security and safety system.

A joint national media cell has been activated around the clock to ensure transparent communication with the public and the international community, providing continuous updates and preventive guidance.

Early warning systems have been utilised to deliver timely alerts and instructions.

Dr Al Dhaheri reiterated the importance of relying solely on official sources, avoiding the circulation of inaccurate information, and adhering to official instructions. He described community awareness and compliance as essential pillars in strengthening national resilience and maintaining stability.

Since the onset of recent developments, the national response system has acted with high professionalism and proactiveness, in line with the highest standards of preparedness and coordination across all relevant entities.

A comprehensive and continuous risk assessment mechanism has been activated to ensure the protection of lives, continuity of national events and uninterrupted delivery of vital services.

He added that the UAE's response reflects years of proactive planning, national exercises and sustained capacity-building efforts that have strengthened the country's resilience in facing various scenarios.



