Sharjah Police Arrest Man With Over 18,600 Illegal Fireworks In Raid

The Sharjah Police arrested a man in possession of 18,670 pieces of illegal fireworks, who was also using his vehicle for promotional purposes.

The arrest was made after careful monitoring by specialised police teams. After following legal procedures, the team uncovered the strogae location and confirmed the amount. This operation is part of Sharjah Police's ongoing efforts to fight illegal activities that endanger public safety, especially illegal fireworks trading.

Colonel Dr Khalifa Balhayi, Director of Investigations at Sharjah Police, highlighted the dangers of unauthorised fireworks.“Irresponsible use of fireworks causes panic and anxiety, especially among children and the elderly, because of the sudden loud noises. This can harm the feeling of safety, especially in neighbourhoods,” he said, stressing that community safety is a top priority.

He added that the police are continuing surveillance campaigns with other authorities as part of an ongoing plan to stop these illegal activities. He also urged parents to watch their children closely and teach them about the legal and health risks of fireworks.

The Sharjah Police General Command asked the community to help by reporting any suspicious activity through 901 to support efforts to keep the emirate safe and stable.

Illegal trade in fireworks

Trading in illegal fireworks is a crime in the UAE. According to the law, violators may face imprisonment for a period of no less than a year and a fine of no less than Dh100,000, or either of them may be imposed on anyone who, without a licence, trades in, imports, exports, manufactures, or brings fireworks into or out of the country.

It is in accordance with Article 54 of Federal Decree Law No. 17 of 2019 on Weapons, Ammunition, Explosives, Military Material and Hazardous Substances.

The law defines explosives in Article 1 as: "A chemical compound or a mixture of different chemical compounds reacting with each other when exposed to certain factors such as an instigating force producing certain pressure, heat and speed leading to affecting or damaging the surrounding area, and such includes fireworks.''

Article 3 of the law reads:''Possession, acquisition, obtainment, carrying, import, export, re-export, transit, trans-shipment, trade, manufacture, repair, transportation, or disposal of any weapon, ammunition, explosives, military material, or hazardous substances, shall not be permitted in any way, except after obtaining a licence or permit to this effect from the licensing authority or from the concerned entity, according to the provisions of this Decree-Law.''



