UAE Extends Distance Learning Till Friday, March 6

The decision applies to all public and private schools, as well as higher education institutions

The UAE on Tuesday extended distance learning for students until Friday, March 6, as authorities continue to monitor the regional security situation.

The decision applies to all students and academic and administrative staff across public and private schools, as well as universities. Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority followed with its own announcement echoing the one made by the UAE's Ministry of Education (MoE) and Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR).

The authorities first announced the shift to remote learning on Saturday, February 28, on Day 1 of Iranian offensive, with classes moving online starting Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4.

On Tuesday, during a media briefing, Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said a decision on whether students across the UAE will return to classrooms or continue distance learning was expected within the next 24 hours.

Why shift to distance learning?

The move to online classes is a precautionary measure due to regional tensions, particularly following missile and drone attacks launched by Iran against Gulf states, including the UAE, after the recent escalation between Iran and the US and Israel.

MoE and MoHESR confirmed that developments will be closely monitored, and that any additional measures will be taken as required to safeguard the wellbeing of students and the entire educational community across the country.

Along with education sector, authorities had also urged private sector companies to adopt remote work, and some public attractions have temporarily as part of safety preparations.

What to expect

Schools and universities are conducting lessons via online platforms according to regular Ramadan timings, and many schools have adapted exams and assessments to fit the situation. For the UAE, the wellbeing of citizens, residents and visitors is an utmost priority and they would implement all necessary regulations to keep everyone safe. They also urged the public to rely on official sources for all information and news.



