Watch: UAE Releases Footage Of Forces Intercepting Iranian Missiles, Drones In Mid-Air

The UAE announced on Tuesday that the air defence system intercepted 11 ballistic missiles and 123 drones, while one missile fell within the country's territory without any casualties recorded. The Ministry of Defence reported no new fatalities or injuries in the UAE on Day 4 of Iranian attacks.

The Ministry clarified that since the start of the Iranian aggression, 186 ballistic missiles launched toward the country have been detected, with 172 missiles destroyed, 13 of which fell into the sea, and one missile fell on the country's territory.

Additionally, 812 Iranian drones were detected, 755 were intercepted, and 57 fell within the country's territory. Furthermore, 8 cruise missiles were detected and destroyed, causing some collateral damage, resulting in 3 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationalities.

According to the authority, 68 cases of minor injuries occurred among Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, and Afghan nationalities.

The Ministry affirmed that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, as well as fighter jets intercepting drones and cruise missiles, which have led to minor to moderate material damage to civilian property.

The authority strongly condemned this military targeting, considering it a blatant aggression and a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law, and that the country reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and take all necessary measures to protect its territory, people, and residents, ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability, and safeguarding its national interests and capabilities.

The Ministry confirmed that it is on high alert and ready to deal with any threats, and that it is taking all necessary measures to firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country's security and stability. It added that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors represents the utmost priority that cannot be compromised.

UAE authorities urged the public to obtain information from official sources in the country and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information.



