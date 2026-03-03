Israel Expands Lebanon Front Amid Fears Of Widening Regional Conflict

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Israel on Tuesday moved troops deeper into Lebanon, ordering forces to seize new positions after Hizbollah fired rockets overnight at northern Israeli territory, defence minister Israel Katz said.

Katz said prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and he had authorised the army to take control of additional strategic locations to prevent attacks on Israeli border communities.

Hizbollah said the rocket fire followed the killing of Iran's supreme leader during coordinated US-Israeli strikes. Israel responded with wide-ranging air raids across Lebanon and warned that Hizbollah would pay a“heavy price”.

In a significant development, the Lebanese government announced an immediate ban on Hizbollah 's security and military activities, underscoring rising domestic pressure amid the escalation.

Israeli officials said the operation does not comprise a full ground invasion.

The military described the deployments as tactical steps aimed at reinforcing forward defence positions along the border and deterring further rocket fire.

Under a November 2024 truce, only the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers are permitted to operate south of the Litani River, roughly 30 kilometres from the Israeli border. Israel was expected to withdraw under that agreement but has retained forces in several strategic areas, citing Hizbollah 's refusal to disarm.

Despite the truce, cross-border exchanges have continued intermittently. The current escalation marks the most serious decline along the northern front since the agreement entered into force.

The developments came amid a wider confrontation following coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.

Washington has sought to frame its operations as limited, but regional officials fear that Lebanon could evolve into a secondary theatre in a broader conflict involving Iran and its allies.

Diplomatic contacts have intensified in recent days, with international actors attempting to prevent further spillover. Western officials are concerned that sustained fighting could destabilise an already fragile Lebanese state and complicate efforts to contain escalation across multiple fronts.

Political analyst Amer Sabaileh said the trajectory points to a calculated Israeli objective.

“The Israeli position is clear,” he said.“This round is unlikely to end without a decisive weakening of Hizbollah.”

He said the confrontation has shifted beyond limited border exchanges.

“We are likely to see larger operations targeting Hizbollah 's infrastructure and leadership,” he said.“The dynamic has moved into a broader Lebanese context.”

Political analyst Thamer Anaswah said Hizbollah 's involvement risks deepening Lebanon's internal fragility.

“There is little doubt that Hizbollah 's support for Iran is evolving into direct confrontation,” he said.“But Lebanon's sovereign decision-making remains fragmented.”

He warned that the Lebanese state lacks the institutional capacity to fully contain escalation.

“The government does not control the military decision, nor can it prevent Hizbollah 's involvement,” he said.“That increases the risk of instability.”

Anaswah added that without credible mediation, the confrontation could widen further.

“If diplomatic channels fail, the region risks sliding into broader and uncontrolled escalation,” he said.

For now, Israeli officials maintain that operations remain limited.

But with exchanges intensifying and expression hardening, the northern front appears to be entering a sustained and dangerous phase with implications that extend beyond Lebanon's borders.