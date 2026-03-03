INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Pharming Group N.V. - PHAR

The investigation concerns whether Pharming and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 1, 2026, Pharming issued a press release“announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Joenja® (leniolisib), an oral, selective phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) inhibitor, as a treatment for children aged 4 to 11 years with activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS), a rare primary immunodeficiency.” The press release said that“[t]he FDA raised an issue with the potential for underexposure in lower weight pediatric patients. As a result, the FDA has requested additional pediatric pharmacokinetic data to reassess the proposed pediatric doses and confirm that children in the lower weight dose groups can achieve exposure levels comparable to the approved adult and adolescent regimen. The letter also identified an issue with one of the analytical methods used for production batch testing, and the FDA requested additional data and clarification on this point.”

On this news, Pharming's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $3.495 per ADR, or 17.07%, to close at $16.975 per ADR on February 2, 2026.

