Andersen Consulting Broadens Platform With Reach Consulting

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Consulting expands its platform in the Middle East through a Collaboration Agreement with Reach Consulting, a digital transformation and advisory firm headquartered in the UAE.

Reach Consulting supports organizations in driving growth, managing risk, and navigating complex change through a comprehensive suite of services, including digital transformation, strategy, internal audit, and M&A advisory. With a presence across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Jordan, the firm serves public and private sector clients through tailored delivery, cross-functional expertise, and deep local insight. Reach Consulting combines scale with agility to advance operational performance and workforce innovation.

“Transformation works best when local insight, cross-functional expertise, and practical execution come together,” said Suhail Shaker, managing director of Reach Consulting.“By collaborating with Andersen Consulting, we combine our regional presence with Andersen's global platform, enabling clients to navigate complex change, optimize operations, and unlock sustainable growth.”

“Reach Consulting's expertise enhances our ability to deliver integrated advisory, digital, and operational solutions,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“Their service offerings complement our organization's capabilities, allowing us to support clients more effectively through complex change.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

