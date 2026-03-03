Lucidis® Sets High Standards In Premium Cataract Surgery With Full-Range Vision Performance

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Swiss Advanced Vision announces new clinical evidence confirming the exceptional performance of its Lucidis® intraocular lens (IOL), strengthening its position as a disruptive solution in premium cataract surgery. Unlike traditional Extended Depth of Focus lenses, Lucidis® deliverscomparable to a premium trifocal IOL - while preserving contrast sensitivity, visual quality, and minimizing side effects such as halos and glare, hallmarks of its patented fully refractive design.

A recent peer-reviewed study, Comparative Analysis of Visual Outcomes Between Lucidis 108M (EDOF) and PhysIOL BVI FineVision (Diffractive) IOLs Using Defocus Curve Measurements by H. Naftali, W. Nasser, and M. Naftali, provides compelling comparative data. The findings show that Lucidis® achieves a defocus curve remarkably close to that of a leading diffractive trifocal, demonstrating excellent distance, intermediate, and functional near vision. These results validate the unique optical concept behind Lucidis®, which combines a spherical monofocal base with the Instant FocusTM refractive element, engineered to extend the depth of focus and significantly reduce dysphotopsia.

Beyond the clinical outcomes highlighted in the Naftali study, the functional classification research led by Joaquin Fernandez, PhD, further positions Lucidis® distinctively within the category of full-range IOLs (FRoF). According to this work, Lucidis® provides consistent visual acuity at all distances - supporting surgeons seeking a premium solution that delivers high spectacle independence with high patient satisfaction.

Lucidis® is engineered and manufactured in Switzerland according to the highest precision standards. Its refractive design offers an alternative to multifocal technologies for patients who demand performance without compromise. With its mechanical stability in the capsular bag and consistently predictable refractive outcomes, Lucidis® is increasingly recognized as a premium reference in international markets.

“As the demand for spectacle independence grows, the need for advanced, reliable, and well-tolerated solutions becomes essential,” says Swiss Advanced Vision.“Lucidis® empowers surgeons to offer their patients a premium experience with confidence-full-range vision, visual quality, and an exceptional safety profile.”

Since 2009, SAV-IOL develops and markets advanced EDOF IOLs globally. Its LUCIDIS and EDEN lenses, powered by Instant Focus technology, provide continuous vision from near to intermediate and far distances.

