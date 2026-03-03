By Light Names Jeffrey R. Jones EVP To Lead Its Enterprise Cyber Division

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) MCLEAN, Va., March 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light) today announced the appointment of Jeffrey R. Jones as Executive Vice President, Cyber, advancing By Light's mission to deliver an integrated cyber readiness platform across the Department of Defense, federal agencies, and allied partners.



In his new role, Jeff will oversee and synchronize By Light's cyber initiatives, driving strategy and execution to strengthen mission-critical operations. With decades of experience in the DoD, in uniform and as a civilian leader, Jones brings unparalleled expertise in cyberspace operations, network defense, intelligence, and secure communications.

Jeff is a retired Senior Executive from the DoD with nearly 30 years of leadership in cybersecurity, data, and digital transformation. He served as Deputy to the Commanding General of U.S. Army Cyber Command, Vice Director of the Joint Staff J6, and Executive Director of JFHQ–DODIN, leading global cyber defense and modernization efforts. He holds master's degrees from the U.S. Army War College and James Madison University and is also a retired Army Reserve Military Intelligence Officer.

“I've spent my career operating at the intersection of cyber, intelligence, and national security, and By Light is where those capabilities come together at real scale,” said Jeff.“The opportunity here is to unify cyber training, operations, and infrastructure into an integrated platform that accelerates readiness and protects mission execution. That's a unique position in this market, and I'm excited to build it with this team.”

“Jeff's deep operational experience and strategic vision will be pivotal as we expand and elevate our cybersecurity and training capabilities to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving threat environment,” said Bob Donahue, CEO of By Light.“Under his leadership, we will scale advanced capabilities, drive transformative innovation, and cement By Light's position as the defense industry's most complete cyber partner.”

ABOUT BY LIGHT

By Light, headquartered in McLean, VA, is a leading supplier of products and services to Defense, National Security and Global Markets in the areas of Modeling & Simulation and Cyber. The Company delivers the Army's Synthetic Training Environment (STE), Reconfigurable Virtual Collective Trainer (RVCT) along with High Fidelity Flight Trainers for the UH-60, CH47, CH-53, CV-22 and many others.

