European Investors Snapped Up Swiss Smes In 2025

Swiss small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remain attractive to foreign buyers. An analysis by consultancy Deloitte shows that more Swiss SMEs were acquired by foreign investors in 2025 than ever before. Swiss public broadcaster SRF business editor Charlotte Jacquemart puts the figures into perspective. How many Swiss SMEs were acquired by foreign investors in 2025?

In 2025, 104 Swiss SMEs were taken over by foreign investors. That is 65% more than in the previous year and the highest figure since 2013, when Deloitte began tracking acquisitions and sales of Swiss SMEs.

In Deloitte's analysis, SMEs are defined as companies with annual turnover of more than CHF10 million ($13 million) but fewer than 250 employees. Their enterprise value must lie between CHF5 million and CHF500 million. These are traditional SMEs, which employ around two-thirds of the Swiss workforce.

