European Investors Snapped Up Swiss Smes In 2025
-
Deutsch
de
Vor allem europäische Investoren haben 2025 Schweizer KMU gekauft
Original
Read more: Vor allem europäische Investoren haben 2025 Schweizer KMU ge
Français
fr
Investisseurs européens en tête pour les rachats de PME suisses en 2025
Read more: Investisseurs européens en tête pour les rachats de PME suisses en
Italiano
it
PMI svizzere acquistate soprattutto da investitori europei nel 2025
Read more: PMI svizzere acquistate soprattutto da investitori europei nel
日本語
ja
海外投資家によるスイス中小企業の買収件数が過去最多に
Read more: 海外投資家によるスイス中小企業の買収件数が
Русский
ru
Швейцарские МСП популярны у европейских инвесторов
Read more: Швейцарские МСП популярны у европейских инвес
In 2025, 104 Swiss SMEs were taken over by foreign investors. That is 65% more than in the previous year and the highest figure since 2013, when Deloitte began tracking acquisitions and sales of Swiss SMEs.
In Deloitte's analysis, SMEs are defined as companies with annual turnover of more than CHF10 million ($13 million) but fewer than 250 employees. Their enterprise value must lie between CHF5 million and CHF500 million. These are traditional SMEs, which employ around two-thirds of the Swiss workforce.More More Global trade Global trade under strain: why rules still matter for nations like Switzerland
This content was published on Dec 23, 2025 Former chief economist of the WTO, Ralph Ossa, explains why economies such as Switzerland need to defend and adapt the rules-based system.Read more: Global trade under strain: why rules still matter for nations like Switze
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment