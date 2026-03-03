Benzinga / Key word(s): Environment/Green

Birchtech Completes Uplisting Following Patent Victory And Expanded Water Business

03.03.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Meg Filppin, Benzinga DETROIT, MICHIGAN - March 3, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Birchtech Corp. (AMEX: BCHT), the cleantech company focused on sustainable air and water treatment, debuted on the NYSE American exchange after uplisting from the over-the-counter market, following the completion of a reverse stock split and announcing a public offering of about 6.25 million shares of common stock. The public offering of 6,250,000 shares of common stock was at an assumed price of $2.40 per share, valuing shares at a total of about $15 million based on the last reported sale price on January 9, 2026. Getting Primed For Uplisting In late December, Birchtech announced its board of directors had approved a 1-for-5 reverse stock split, which was intended to improve the stock price and support its planned uplisting.“This reverse stock split is expected to elevate the company's capital market profile, which we believe will enable us to unlock access to the largest pool of institutional capital in the world, which we believe positions us to broaden our reach and enhance liquidity,” said Richard MacPherson, President & CEO of Birchtech Corp., when announcing the reverse stock split. The company is now trading on the NYSE American exchange under the symbol "BCHT." Settlement Money On The Way The capital raise and subsequent uplisting couldn't come at a better time for Birchtech and its investors. The company, which has made a name for itself taking toxins out of the air and, more recently, the nation's water supply, has been making progress on both fronts. Take its air purification business for starters. Birchtech just received the final judgment in its patent lawsuit, which dates back to July 2019 and was once composed of 43 defendants, including four major power utilities and numerous refined coal companies. While the company was initially awarded $57 million, it expects the final judgment to be $78 million, which would be on top of the capital it just raised in the stock sale. Not only does this give Birchtech more firepower – which the company says it will use to fund expansion in the water purification market – it also enables it to increase market share across the U.S. coal-fired power fleet, which has the potential to double over the next couple of years, reports Birchtech. As the company seeks to establish solid business relationships with utilities currently using and others believed to be using its patented technologies for mercury emissions capture, Birchtech expects to gain numerous new licenses and/or supply contracts, which typically extend between 3-5 years, reports the company. Water Is Flowing Then there's its water treatment business. After three years of hard work and innovation, Birchtech's water treatment solutions business is up and running with purchase orders totaling $0.9 million from a mid-Atlantic power utility. The company also inked a deal with Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc. (CEC) to provide testing to its utility customers and said it has a pipeline full of potential water treatment solutions projects with utilities. Birchtech's entrance into the water treatment industry comes at a time when concerns are rising that water utilities may be in need of more effective and cheaper ways to remove contaminants from water sources. That's particularly true of the ones found to be especially harmful, including so-called“forever chemicals” like PFAS. These contaminants are linked to low birth rates, increased cancer risks and high blood pressure in pregnant women, among many other things. Birchtech is ready for more investor attention in 2026 as it expands its business and its balance sheet. Armed with a potential $78 million settlement and a $20 million offering, the company has laid its plans to have the firepower to take advantage of demand for cleaner air and water. To learn more about Birchtech, click here. Featured image from Shutterstock. This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here. This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

View the original release on

News Source: Benzinga

03.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

