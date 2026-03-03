Huawei / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

Huawei Releases 115 Industrial Intelligence Showcases with Global Customers; and Launches 22 Industrial Intelligence Solutions with Partners at MWC 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei released 115 industrial intelligence showcases, together with its customers, during Industrial Digital and Intelligent Transformation Summit 2026. The summit, titled Advancing Industrial All Intelligence, was held by Huawei to explore new practices in industrial intelligence with its customers, partners, and peers. Besides, Huawei announced the launch of upgrades to its SHAPE 2.0 partner framework. Huawei also showcased 22 new industrial intelligence solutions with partners, for the electric power, manufacturing and retail, finance, transportation, oil and gas, ISP, media, public service, and smart city sectors. Huawei proposed the ACT Pathway: A replicable intelligence framework AI technologies have advanced rapidly over the last year, with reasoning models and agentic workflows both maturing, and physical AI beginning to truly take off. This has allowed AI tools to begin entering core production scenarios and helped applications move from pilots to large-scale use. AI agents can also now better understand and interact with the physical world, and are now capable of making decisions independently introduced the ACT Pathway, and three key steps specified in the ACT framework were mandatory for achieving comprehensive industrial intelligence. The first step is " a ssessing high-value scenarios". Huawei has helped customers identify over 1,000 core production scenarios where AI can play a big role. The second is " c alibrating AI models with high-quality vertical data". Huawei has built a 6-layer AI security framework to ensure every stage of the AI lifecycle is secure and trustworthy. The third is " t ransforming business operations with AI talent". Talent that understands both industry and AI are needed. Huawei does this by three areas, including hands-on practice programs, CANN open-source communities, vertical industry communities on Huawei Cloud, and ICT Academies. Huawei worked with customers to release global industrial intelligence showcases During the summit, A number of Huawei's customers joined on stage to launch 115 global showcases for industrial intelligence, including executives from Eskom, Shandong Port Group, Converge ICT, HM Hospitales, and PetroChina (Beijing)'s Digital Intelligent Research Institute, CNPC, providing reference for organizations of various sectors to embark on their journey towards intelligence.



Huawei upgraded the SHAPE 2.0 partner framework Huawei upgraded the SHAPE 2.0 partner framework with AI as the core engine, which includes five major updates:The First is AI-powered products upgrades. Huawei is embedding AI into product and solution offerings, such as the new network agents which can now automate fault location and network optimization to make O&M more efficient, Huawei has upgraded their joint innovation mechanism. Partners can use one-stop AgentArts on Huawei Cloud to develop agents and industry AI solutions third is helping partners develop AI capabilities. Huawei released a set of standards for AI capabilities and launched over 20 new AI certification courses. And it plans to help over 1,000 partners get AI-certified fourth is making cooperation more efficient with AI. Huawei provides multiple AI tools that help partners increase productivity, like AI-assisted configuration and HUAWEI eKit chat for technical support is creating more growth opportunities with AI. Huawei deploys over 3,000 scenario-specific AI experts and launches intelligent transformation lighthouse projects across 38 industries. Its AI-integrated solutions, like the Atlas 850 server, empower partners to efficiently build their own all-in-one AI solutions the summit, Huawei showcased 22 of its latest industrial intelligence solutions jointly developed with partners. Global customers and partners shared innovative practices at the summit Len De Villiers, Chief Technology and Information Officer of Eskom, said at the summit, "Sustainable electricity supports economic growth, reduces poverty, and improves living standards. Eskom remains pivotal in transforming lives through our significant contribution to South Africa's economy. Eskom's strategy and turnaround plan is to pursue financial and operational sustainability, and to modernize power system and energy transition. Through unbundling, Eskom will evolve to be more agile and attract the funding required to deliver the future energy landscape and economic growth." Ng Wun-kit, Principal of Pui Kiu Middle School, Hong Kong , China, said at the summit, "Vision of Pui Kiu Middle School in the AI era is to be a leading AI-driven educational pioneer, leveraging technology to deliver personalized, intelligent learning, and cultivate future-ready leaders with global perspectives and innovative minds. We have already implemented AI General Knowledge Course, AI-Empowered Smart Classroom, and Smart & Safe Campus. We will launch the Global Model School of Huawei AI Education Center (AIEC) Solution, and we look forward to sharing our transformative journey, proven methodologies with the international community." Hoy-Jin Lee, Vice President of Sales, Solum Europe GmbH, said at the summit, "With the industry's most extensive ESL lineup, Solum is equipped to optimize any store setting. We have jointly developed an All-in-One Retail Infrastructure Platform, unifying telecom infrastructure and ESL into one scalable, cost-efficient architecture. This solution features a unified gateway that supports LTE, Wi-Fi and ESL, with no dedicated ESL AP required; it offers pre-integrated, ready-to-use deployment and an independent, secure network architecture, which can help reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) by up to 55 percent and deliver up to 33% savings for large-format stores."In the Enterprise Business exhibition area in Hall 1, 98 exhibition stands and 51 interactive demos were set up to demonstrate Huawei's commitment to intelligent transformation and innovative digital infrastructure, showcasing the latest products, solutions, and global practices of industrial intelligent transformation to customers and partners, Huawei set up a partner exhibition area to display its latest partner policies, tools, marketable solutions, and star products.



