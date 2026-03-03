Steel Ministry Holds Interactive Session With Diplomats Ahead Of Bharat Steel 2026

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Steel convened a high-level interactive session with senior diplomats from multiple countries ahead of the forthcoming 'Bharat Steel 2026' conference.

The engagement aimed to deepen international collaboration and outline India's strategic priorities in the steel sector.

Addressing the diplomatic community, Sandeep Poundrik, Secretary, Ministry of Steel highlighted the central role of the steel industry in driving India's industrial expansion and economic transformation.

He outlined the sector's capacity augmentation roadmap, targeting 300 million tonnes (MT) of steel production by 2030 and 400 MT by 2035, positioning India among the world's leading steel producers.

The Secretary emphasised the industry's ongoing modernisation and invited global stakeholders to collaborate as India transitions towards low-carbon production pathways and adoption of advanced process technologies.

He reiterated the government's focus on building resilient and sustainable global supply chains anchored in innovation, efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Providing an overview of 'Bharat Steel 2026'-an International Conference-cum-Exhibition scheduled for April 16–17, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam officials said the event will serve as a platform to strengthen raw material security, accelerate technology transfer and promote green and sustainable steel production through global partnerships.

Diplomatic representatives participating in the session expressed interest in engaging with India's steel sector and indicated their intent to take part in the upcoming summit, which is expected to function as a global forum for dialogue, innovation exchange and strategic cooperation in the industry.

