Captive And Commercial Coal Mines Produce 20.49 MT In February

Captive and commercial coal mines recorded production of 20.49 million tonnes (MT) in February 2026, while dispatches stood at 17.72 MT, according to official data released by the Ministry of Coal.

Coal production during the month registered a year-on-year growth of 18.51 per cent, reflecting continued expansion of mining operations.

For the financial year 2025–26 up to February, cumulative coal production from captive and commercial blocks rose by 11.58 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the same period, cumulative dispatches increased by 6.78 per cent year-on-year.

"The sustained expansion in production and offtake reflects strengthened operational efficiency, accelerated capacity augmentation, and improved coordination across the mining value chain," an official release said.

The Ministry stated that the performance gains are the result of strategic policy interventions, streamlined approval processes and ongoing monitoring to facilitate timely project execution.

These measures, it said, have supported capacity enhancement and contributed to higher output levels.

Reaffirming its commitment to strengthening the sector, the Ministry said efforts will continue to focus on maintaining stable production, minimising supply disruptions and ensuring that captive and commercial coal mining plays a key role in meeting India's rising energy demand.

(KNN Bureau)

