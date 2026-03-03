Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) Executes The Company's Solana Treasury Strategy To Build On A Successful 2026 Fiscal Q1



Forward Industries is focused on building and managing the worlds largest Solana (SOL) treasury, with a strategy that revolves around acquiring SOL and deploying it through various on-chain activities.

FWDI recently finished the company's first full reporting period under this new strategy and recently reported the company's 2026 fiscal Q1 operating and financial results. The company has reached several key milestones and accomplishments recently, from expanding how the company participates on the Solana blockchain, to testing a proprietary automated market maker, and more.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FWDI), a Solana treasury company, recently finished the company's first full reporting period as the world's largest Solana treasury. In a recent announcement of the company's fiscal first quarter 2026 operating and financial results, FWDI shared updates about the company, as well as detailing milestones and future plans ( ).

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Forward Industries has liqui SOL holdings of over 6.9 million, and almost all of the company's SOL is staked. (As of the end of 2025, the company has generated over 112,171 SOL in...

