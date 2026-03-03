Investornewsbreaks Ecolomondo Corporation (TSX.V: ECM) (OTCQB: ECLMF) Secures Feedstock For Planned Shamrock, Texas TDP Facility

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Ecolomondo Corporationand may include paid advertising.

Ecolomondo (TSX.V: ECM) (OTCQB: ECLMF) announced it has secured sufficient feedstock to support operations at its planned six-reactor Thermal Decomposition Process (“TDP”) facility in Shamrock, Texas, projected to be three times the size of its Hawkesbury plant. The company has executed multiple letters of intent with tire retailers and municipalities confirming committed volumes of end-of-life tires, positioning the project to generate tipping fee revenue similar to its Hawkesbury facility. Ecolomondo expects the Shamrock plant to benefit from experience gained during Hawkesbury construction and from its modular technology, which is designed to lower capital expenditures, shorten lead times and reduce risk.

About Ecolomondo Corporation

Ecolomondo Corporation is a Canadian cleantech company that prides itself after its proprietary Thermal Decomposition technology TDP which is headquartered in Québec, Canada. It has a 25-year history and during this time has been focused on its development of its technology and the deployment of TDP turnkey facilities. TDP recovers high value re-usable commodities from scrap tire waste, notably rCB, oil, syngas, fiber and steel. Ecolomondo expects to be a leading player in the cleantech space and be an active contributor to the global circular economy. Ecolomondo trades in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV:ECM) and in the United States under the symbol (OTCQB:ECLMF).

