Networknewsbreaks Olenox Industries (NASDAQ: OLOX) Launches 2026 Drilling Program, Targets 1,000 BOE Per Day By Year-End

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Olenox Industries (NASDAQ: OLOX) announced that its 2026 drilling program is underway, with well locations identified and seismic data acquisition scheduled to begin this month. The company plans to drill one well by the end of the current calendar quarter, followed by three wells in each of the second, third and fourth quarters of 2026. Olenox has completed a pipeline survey and is preparing paperwork to recommission and relicense its 162-mile pipeline, which is expected to be fully operational by the end of the third quarter. The company is also evaluating wells connected to the pipeline as potential acquisitions and aims to reach production of 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by year-end.

Olenox Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: OLOX), formerly known as Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX), is an industrial holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling businesses that provide engineered solutions across industrial, energy, and infrastructure markets. Through its subsidiaries, including Giant Containers, the Company delivers high-quality modular and containerized systems designed for rapid deployment and long-term performance.

