Iran Targets US Diplomatic Missions In Gulf As Conflict With Israel Escalates On Fourth Day

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Israel-US confrontation with Iran widened in scope and intensity on its fourth day, with heavy exchanges of fire spreading to diplomatic missions and critical infrastructure across the Gulf, alongside mounting warnings over the potential global fallout of closing the Strait of Hormuz.

The Israeli military said it had destroyed the headquarters of Iran's state television in Tehran as it launched a fresh wave of intense air strikes on the capital and other cities after issuing evacuation warnings to residents. Loud explosions were reported in several districts of Tehran, while blasts were also heard in Isfahan province. Iran's military said 13 soldiers were killed in an Israeli strike on a base in Kerman province in the south.

Iran, for its part, continued firing missiles and drones at Israel and expanded its attacks to what it described as US sites and interests across the region. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that its response would“become stronger”, adding that“the gates of hell will open wider and wider, moment by moment, on the United States and Israel”.

The IRGC also announced the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to set ablaze any vessel attempting to transit the waterway. The strait is one of the world's most critical arteries for global energy supplies and trade. There was no immediate independent confirmation of Tehran's ability to enforce the threat or of any direct impact on shipping.

Across the Gulf, US diplomatic missions were among the targets. Saudi authorities said the US embassy in Riyadh was struck by a drone, causing a limited fire. The embassy announced it would close on Tuesday and cancel all appointments. Diplomats also reported that the US embassy in Kuwait had been targeted by drones on Monday.

Saudi Arabia condemned the attack on the embassy in Riyadh as a“flagrant violation of international norms and laws,” affirming its right to take“all necessary measures” to protect its security, including the option to respond. Kuwait and Qatar likewise condemned the attacks, describing them as breaches of international conventions, with Doha expressing solidarity with both Riyadh and Kuwait.

In Oman, state media reported that the commercial port of Duqm was hit by drones, damaging a fuel tank without causing injuries. Authorities said two drones were intercepted over Dhofar province and a third fell near Salalah port. Muscat condemned the incidents and said it would take all necessary measures to safeguard national security.

The United Arab Emirates said it possessed sufficient strategic munitions stockpiles to sustain defensive operations against aerial threats for an extended period. A military spokesperson said 812 Iranian drones had been detected, of which 755 were intercepted, and that 172 ballistic missiles were destroyed out of 186 launched towards the country, in addition to eight cruise missiles. The attacks resulted in three deaths and 68 minor injuries, according to the spokesperson.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate said it had handled 157 reports of falling debris across most provinces since Saturday, with no new injuries recorded. In Iraq's Kurdistan region, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw said more than 80 missiles and drones had been launched by Iran at Erbil since the start of the war, targeting the US consulate and a coalition base near the airport, adding that“the vast majority were destroyed by air defence systems.”

In Washington, President Donald Trump said he had not ruled out sending ground troops to Iran, while the US military confirmed that the number of American service members killed since the start of the conflict had risen to six. The US State Department urged Americans to leave more than a dozen countries in the region using commercial means, including Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

Iran's Red Crescent Society said the death toll from US and Israeli strikes had reached 787, reporting 1,039 incidents targeting 504 sites in 153 cities nationwide. Search and rescue operations and medical services were continuing, it said.

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Military Headquarters accused the United States and Israel of attacking diplomatic centres and the interests of Islamic countries“in a desperate attempt to escape the impasse,” insisting that Iranian armed forces were targeting exclusively Israeli and US military positions and infrastructure in the region.

On the diplomatic front, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio traded accusations over responsibility for the conflict. Araqchi said the United States had“voluntarily entered the war on behalf of Israel”, adding that“the bloodshed of Americans and Iranians alike lies with those who say 'Israel first'.” Rubio, in turn, described Iran as posing an“imminent and direct threat” to both the United States and Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the campaign would not become an endless war and would involve“swift and decisive actions”, calling it“a gateway to peace.” He added that peace between Saudi Arabia and Israel“will be possible thanks to the actions against Iran.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency said some damage had recently occurred to buildings at the entrance to Iran's underground Natanz fuel enrichment facility but added that it did not expect any radiological consequences or internal impact within the facility itself.