Qatar Strongly Condemns Iranian Attacks On US Embassies In Saudi Arabia, Kuwait
In a statement issued Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the Iranian attacks on the two embassies contravene international agreements and diplomatic norms that criminalize assaults on diplomatic missions and grant immunity to their premises and staff.
The Ministry affirmed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait in all measures they take to safeguard their security and the safety of their territories.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment