Qatar Strongly Condemns Iranian Attacks On US Embassies In Saudi Arabia, Kuwait

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar strongly condemned the Iranian attacks that targeted the embassies of the United States in Riyadh and Kuwait, deeming them a blatant violation of international conventions and laws.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the Iranian attacks on the two embassies contravene international agreements and diplomatic norms that criminalize assaults on diplomatic missions and grant immunity to their premises and staff.

The Ministry affirmed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait in all measures they take to safeguard their security and the safety of their territories.