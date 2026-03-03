Iran: Death Toll From US-Israeli Attacks Rises To 787

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Iranian Red Crescent Society announced Tuesday that the death toll from ongoing US-Israeli attacks on Iran has climbed to 787.

In a statement, the organization said 153 cities across the country have been targeted so far, with 504 locations hit in a total of 1,039 attacks. Field reports indicate that search-and-rescue operations, debris removal, and medical assistance for the wounded are still underway.

The United States and Israel have been conducting large-scale joint strikes since Saturday, killing military and political leaders along with hundreds of civilians.

Iran has responded with waves of missiles and drones targeting sites in Israel and US military installations across the region.