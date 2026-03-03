UN Calls For Investigation Into Attack On Girls' School In Iran

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The United Nations on Tuesday called for a thorough investigation into the attack on a girls' school in Iran and requested the disclosure of all relevant information.

Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), described the incident as "horrific" and urged a prompt, impartial, and comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances of the attack.

The OHCHR called on the forces responsible for the attack to carry out the investigation, emphasizing that the burden of accountability lies with the perpetrators.

Earlier, US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, stated that US forces would not deliberately target a school.

Media reports have indicated that more than 150 students were killed in the US-Israeli strikes on the school, with dozens more injured.