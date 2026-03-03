UN Calls For Investigation Into Attack On Girls' School In Iran
Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), described the incident as "horrific" and urged a prompt, impartial, and comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances of the attack.
The OHCHR called on the forces responsible for the attack to carry out the investigation, emphasizing that the burden of accountability lies with the perpetrators.
Earlier, US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, stated that US forces would not deliberately target a school.
Media reports have indicated that more than 150 students were killed in the US-Israeli strikes on the school, with dozens more injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment