Qatarenergy Announces Production Halting Of Chemical, Petrochemical, Downstream Industries' Products
Following its announcement on Monday of the halting of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and relevant products, the products halted in Tuesday's announcement include Urea, Polymer, Methanol, Aluminium, and more.
QatarEnergy expressed in a statement that it values all relevant partners and will continue to share available information.
