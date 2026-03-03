Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatarenergy Announces Production Halting Of Chemical, Petrochemical, Downstream Industries' Products


2026-03-03 02:02:05
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy announced that it will halt production of some of its chemical, petrochemical, and downstream industries' products in the State of Qatar.

Following its announcement on Monday of the halting of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and relevant products, the products halted in Tuesday's announcement include Urea, Polymer, Methanol, Aluminium, and more.

QatarEnergy expressed in a statement that it values all relevant partners and will continue to share available information.

MENAFN03032026000067011011ID1110813349



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search