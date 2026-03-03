Qatarenergy Announces Production Halting Of Chemical, Petrochemical, Downstream Industries' Products

MENAFN - Gulf Times) QatarEnergy announced that it will halt production of some of its chemical, petrochemical, and downstream industries' products in the State of Qatar.

Following its announcement on Monday of the halting of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and relevant products, the products halted in Tuesday's announcement include Urea, Polymer, Methanol, Aluminium, and more.

QatarEnergy expressed in a statement that it values all relevant partners and will continue to share available information.