Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Actions With Former Employee Of East Cambridge Savings Bank And Former Employee Of United Bank

Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Actions With Former Employee Of East Cambridge Savings Bank And Former Employee Of United Bank


2026-03-03 02:01:02
(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Jacob Hilton
Former employee of United Bank, Fairfax, Virginia
Embezzlement of bank funds

Consent prohibition order against Klaus Koberstein
Former employee of East Cambridge Savings Bank, Cambridge, Massachusetts
Misappropriation of customer funds

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

MENAFN03032026007934016983ID1110813290



The Federal Reserve

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search