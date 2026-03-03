Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Actions With Former Employee Of East Cambridge Savings Bank And Former Employee Of United Bank
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
Consent prohibition order against Jacob Hilton
Former employee of United Bank, Fairfax, Virginia
Embezzlement of bank funds
Consent prohibition order against Klaus Koberstein
Former employee of East Cambridge Savings Bank, Cambridge, Massachusetts
Misappropriation of customer funds
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
Legal Disclaimer:
