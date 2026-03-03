Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Actions With Former Employee Of East Cambridge Savings Bank And Former Employee Of United Bank

MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Jacob Hilton

Former employee of United Bank, Fairfax, Virginia

Embezzlement of bank funds

Consent prohibition order against Klaus Koberstein

Former employee of East Cambridge Savings Bank, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Misappropriation of customer funds

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.