Pecan Acres RV Park Announces Growing Demand For Full-Time RV Living In North Texas
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Texas housing market has pushed many residents to think creatively about where - and how - they live. With rent prices continuing to climb across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, a quiet revolution is taking place in communities like Azle, where residents are discovering that living in an RV park in Azle, TX, offers more than just affordability - it offers community, comfort, and freedom.
At Pecan Acres RV Park, located at 12667 S FM 730 in Azle, that revolution has a home. The park has become a refuge for Texans navigating financial pressure, lifestyle changes, and the simple desire to live differently, surrounded by trees, neighbors who wave, and a pace of life that feels human again.
WHY TEXANS ARE MAKING THE SWITCH
- Rising rental costs across DFW are making RV living a practical, affordable alternative for individuals and couples.
- Month-to-month flexibility at Pecan Acres means residents aren't locked into year-long leases - a major draw for those navigating life transitions.
- Full hookups (water, sewer, 30/50 AMP electric) and amenities like laundry, Wi-Fi, and showers make day-to-day life comfortable and convenient.
- A strong sense of community has developed among residents, with friendly neighbors, a shared food pantry, and an on-site manager who is accessible and supportive.
- Pet-friendly policies ensure that residents don't have to leave family members behind when making the move.
- Proximity to Downtown Azle, Eagle Mountain Lake, and Fort Worth means residents don't sacrifice convenience for affordability.
"I am currently living here due to rent being so high. This RV park has been great to my husband and I - it's very calm and quiet, and the residents I've met are friendly and welcoming. I recommend it for temporary stay or long term."
- Isabel Garcia, Long-Term Pecan Acres Resident
The park's nine acres of mature pecan trees create a naturally shaded, scenic environment that feels far removed from apartment complexes and congested neighborhoods, yet remains just one mile from Azle's downtown amenities and about 25 minutes from Fort Worth. For many residents, the combination of nature, community, and cost savings is not a compromise - it's an upgrade.
Pecan Acres RV Park management has noted that long-term interest has grown steadily, with couples, retirees, and working adults all seeking the same thing: a stable, comfortable, and affordable place to call home on their own terms.
ABOUT PECAN ACRES RV PARK
Pecan Acres RV Park is a full-hookup RV community in Azle, Texas, offering shaded sites, high-speed Wi-Fi, laundry, pet-friendly accommodations, and flexible nightly, weekly, and monthly stays. Located one mile from Downtown Azle and minutes from Eagle Mountain Lake, the park serves travelers, remote workers, and long-term residents looking for comfort, community, and convenience in North Texas. If you want to know more, please visit:
Website:
Office Hours: Mon–Fri 9 AM–5 PM | Sat 9 AM–12 PM
Address: 12667 S Farm to Market Rd 730, Azle, TX 76020
