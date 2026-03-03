Smith+Nephew To Showcase Advanced Orthopaedic Handheld Robotics, Reconstruction And Trauma Technologies During AAOS 2026
Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces it will
feature handheld robotics and digital solutions for hip, knee and shoulder in addition to
innovative trauma and extremities products during the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons
(AAOS) Annual Meeting in New Orleans this week. Some of the company's latest Orthopaedics
advancements and highlighted technologies include:
Handheld Robotics: Optimizing and Personalizing Surgery
As the leader in handheld robotics, the CORI◊ Surgical System delivers a digital surgery
ecosystem–spanning solutions from advanced pre-operative planning and a connected post-operative
data management solution. The entire robotics ecosystem is designed to amplify the surgeon
experience and expertise and has shown improvements in accuracy and patient outcomes in joint arthroplasty.1,2
Smith+Nephew's CORIOGRAPH◊ Pre-Op Planning and Modeling Services enables optimization of handheld
robotic knee and shoulder* arthroplasty and computer guided hip – further personalizing surgery for
both surgeons and their patients. CORIOGRAPH Pre-Op Planning and Modeling Services + CORI Surgical
System supports several image modalities - allowing for a new dimension of pre-operative planning
for each individual patient - and supporting the intra-operative surgical workflow.
In the booth at AAOS, Smith+Nephew will have a motion capture lounge demonstrating how 3-D modeling
of patient motion is important in planning implant position and advanced simulated activities of
daily living.
*CORI XT is required for shoulder application
CORI SHOULDER Robotic Shoulder Arthroplasty with the AETOS◊ Shoulder System: Differentiated
Technology for Personalized Care
In the fast-growing shoulder market, the CORI SHOULDER Platform is well positioned to meet the unmet
needs of surgeons who demand both accuracy and procedural efficiency. The system is specifically
optimized for use with the AETOS Shoulder System. It features the CORI Handheld Robotic Platform
technology and supports robotic preparation of both humeral and glenoid execution for shoulder
arthroplasty.
Smith+Nephew advances robotic shoulder arthroplasty with a complete, handheld solution that
supports seamless integration and workflow efficiencies for shoulder arthroplasty.3 The procedure
represents a significant leap forward in the shoulder arthroplasty space, perfectly suited for the
constraints of the anatomy and supported by a portable footprint for flexibility in the hospital or
ASC.
Last week, the first ever CORI SHOULDER Robotic Shoulder Arthroplasty cases were completed,
performed by a surgical team at Duke Health led by Dr. Christopher Klifto. To learn more, please
visit the CORI SHOULDER website or see a live demo of CORI SHOULDER Robotic Shoulder Arthroplasty
at AAOS in Booth #839.
Advanced Implant Science
Get the latest clinical data and insights on our flagship implant options for hip, knee and
shoulder arthroplasty including recent additions to our portfolio such as LEGION◊ Total Knee Medial
Stabilized System, CATALYSTEM◊ Primary Hip System and the AETOS Shoulder System stemless option.
Trauma Advancements
From reduction to fixation, the EVOS◊ LARGE & PERIPROSTHETIC Plating System has evolved to give
surgeons stability and flexibility with one screw design for threaded locking, and variable-angle
locking and compatibility with the EVOS Cabling System. We will also be expanding the EVOS
portfolio this year with the launch of the EVOS PELVIC System.
TRIGEN◊ MAX Tibia Nailing System is the only system to give trauma surgeons the choice of
side-specific (right and left) nails for anatomic screw trajectories, which help to optimize
fragment fixation and minimize soft tissue irritation with headless and low-profile screw
options.4,5 Come visit Smith+Nephew at Booth #839 and hear about the expansion of TRIGEN MAX Tibia
this year.
Smith+Nephew has also recently signed distribution agreements with SI-BONE, focused on their
innovative iFuse TORQ portfolio for pelvic fractures and RMR Ortho for the A'TOMICTM Nitinol
Fixation System, a compression fixation option for trauma cases.
ASC Portfolio: Expanded Enterprise Offering
At the ASC suite, Smith+Nephew will provide customers with a preview of our expanded enterprise ASC
offering-an end-to-end solution designed to support both de novo ASC development and the
modernization of existing facilities. This comprehensive model enables customers to finance,
design, build, equip, and optimize their centers through one coordinated, streamlined pathway.
Through new strategic partnerships with Brasfield & Gorrie, Ghafari Associates, Unity Health
Centers, and STERIS, we are bringing best-in-class expertise and technologies together into a
single, aligned delivery model-helping customers accelerate timelines, reduce complexity, and drive
operational performance from day one.
To learn more about Smith+Nephew's advanced solutions for orthopaedic reconstruction, please visit
Booth #839 at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA
March 3-6, 2026 or visit
- ends –
About Smith+Nephew
Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and
replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by
using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,000
employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the
excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across
our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound
Management.
Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries, and generated annual sales of
$6.2 billion in 2025. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms
'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated
subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.
For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit and follow us on X,
LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.
LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook. For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit
and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.
