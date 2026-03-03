Novarra BBX, LLC Establishes U.S. Headquarters In Frisco, Plans To Add 1822 High-Skilled Positions As It Launches Institutional Tokenization Division

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRISCO, Texas, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarra BBX, LLC (“Novarra”), a digital asset liquidity and transaction platform, today announced the establishment of its new United States headquarters in Frisco, Texas, alongside the expansion of its Institutional Tokenization Division to include intellectual property and sports-related assets.

As part of the expansion, Novarra expects to add 18 to 22 full-time positions in Texas over the next 12 months, supporting a projected pipeline of up to six structured tokenization mandates annually across real-world asset categories.

Frisco: A National Hub for Next-Generation Capital Formation

Novarra's headquarters move reflects a broader shift toward North Texas as a center of financial and technological convergence. With its concentration of corporate headquarters, sports organizations, financial services firms, and technology companies, Frisco is rapidly emerging as a national hub for next-generation capital formation - where traditional finance, digital infrastructure, and institutional markets intersect.

“Frisco represents the convergence of finance, technology, and enterprise growth,” said Robert DiMarco, Founder and CEO of Novarra BBX, LLC.“We believe the next generation of capital markets infrastructure will be built in environments that combine regulatory clarity, entrepreneurial energy, and institutional presence. Frisco delivers that combination.”

Workforce Expansion Anchors Texas Growth

The hiring initiative will focus on high-skilled roles across:



Tokenization structuring and capital markets

Intellectual property valuation and structuring

Sports and revenue-linked asset modeling

Regulatory compliance and risk management

Technology and blockchain product development Institutional sales and sponsor coverage

The expansion reflects Novarra's long-term commitment to building a Texas-based operational hub serving upper middle market sponsors nationally and internationally.

Institutional Tokenization Strategy

Novarra's Institutional Tokenization Division focuses on structured real-world asset (RWA) tokenization for sponsors typically operating within the upper middle market - generally $50 million to multi-billion-dollar enterprise value.

The division supports tokenization frameworks for:



Precious metals and natural resource projects

Commercial and residential real estate portfolios

Infrastructure-linked assets

Intellectual property portfolios, including media and licensing revenue streams Sports-related revenue-generating assets and affiliated infrastructure

Unlike retail-oriented crypto platforms, Novarra structures compliant digital asset frameworks designed for institutional and accredited participants, integrating regulatory-aligned issuance with traditional financial settlement systems.

IP and Sports Tokenization Accelerating

Intellectual property and sports-linked assets represent two of the fastest-evolving areas of structured digital finance, as sponsors seek alternative capital formation pathways tied to predictable revenue streams.

Novarra's expansion into these sectors reflects increasing institutional interest in digitized ownership structures and revenue participation models within compliant frameworks.

“The modernization of capital markets is not about replacing traditional finance - it's about upgrading it,” DiMarco added.“Our focus is disciplined execution for serious asset sponsors operating at scale.”

Novarra BBX, LLC is a Frisco, Texas–based digital asset liquidity and transaction platform specializing in compliant tokenization, digital asset conversion, and crypto-to-fiat settlement services. The company works with institutional participants, asset sponsors, and high-net-worth individuals to integrate blockchain-based capital into regulated financial systems.