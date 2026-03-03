House of Far Niente Accelerates into INDYCAR as Official Wine of the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxury Napa Valley Wines Elevate a New Motorsports Experience in North Texas

Oakville, CA, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Far Niente Wine Estates today announced it is bringing fine wines to the heart of INDYCAR racing action as the official wine partner of the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, a premier new motorsports event to be held March 13-15 in Arlington, Texas. The storied winery will anchor the weekend's wine program, integrating into world-class culinary and hospitality offerings throughout race activities.



The agreement deepens The House of Far Niente's commitment to meeting wine enthusiasts' expectations for the highest-quality wines wherever they relax, socialize or root for their favorite champions. Last spring, the winery began a multi-year partnership with the San Francisco Giants, complete with a dedicated House of Far Niente bar at Oracle Park and pairings that elevate the ballpark's extensive culinary experiences. During the Java House Grand Prix weekend, attendees will enjoy a special selection of wines in VIP suites, club spaces, and bars. Suites and Club guests will get to meet and taste with Nickel & Nickel Winemaker Joe Harden, and Post & Beam and EnRoute Winemaker Michael Accurso.



“Experience-driven consumers seek quality and variety, and exceptional wines elevate the occasion no matter the setting,” said Kate McManus, Vice President of Marketing, Far Niente Wine Estates.“Partnering with the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington allows us to extend our approach to hospitality, tapping into that INDYCAR energy to curate unexpected wine moments.”



The Arlington area is a hub for sporting events and entertainment. The House of Far Niente wines can be enjoyed at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium and the Loews Arlington Hotel, so joining the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington was a natural fit. Legends Hospitality, which leads the culinary and beverage program, worked closely with the House of Far Niente to curate a menu of specialty wine offerings and luxury pairings.



“INDYCAR's audience appreciates precision, excellence, and quality,” said George Wasai, Vice President of Food & Beverage, Legends Hospitality.“Partnering with House of Far Niente blends the thrill of the race with wines that match the precision of the INDYCAR sport and teams. Together, we'll deliver wines that match the caliber of the event, creating exciting moments to enjoy the wines and experience”.



The event is positioned to become a signature destination on the INDYCAR calendar, with hospitality that redefines the intersection of sports and entertainment.



“We're building the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington to be a premier destination on the INDYCAR calendar,” said Greg Penske, Vice Chair, Penske Entertainment.“That requires excellence in every detail, from the racing to the hospitality. The House of Far Niente enhances the guest experience in a way that aligns with the premium standard we're establishing for this event.”



With a portfolio that includes Far Niente, Nickel & Nickel, Bella Union, EnRoute, Post & Beam, and Dolce, House of Far Niente offers wines for pre-race gatherings and post-race celebrations. Enjoy selections including Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir and more at the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington from March 13-15, 2026. To learn more about the storied wines, visit farniente.



About Far Niente Wine Estates

Far Niente Wine Estates represents a legacy of excellence and stewardship that spans over 135 years, under a single vision of artistry, integrity, and community. As stewards of more than 400 acres of premier Napa and Russian River Valley vineyards, Far Niente Wine Estates' collection of world-class wineries includes Far Niente Winery in Oakville, established in 1885; single vineyard, single varietal pioneer Nickel & Nickel; Bella Union Winery, dedicated to showcasing diverse expressions of Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon-based blends; Post & Beam, centered on time-honored techniques used to craft its contemporary style; EnRoute, devoted to world-class Pinot Noir from the Russian River Valley; and Dolce, America's leading late-harvest wine. Together, they offer a portfolio of wines as distinctive as the moments they celebrate, ranging in price from $50 - $500. For more information, please visit .



About Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington is poised to become one of the marquee events in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, North America's premier open-wheel racing championship. The inaugural event, March 13-15, 2026, will represent a historic weekend for Arlington as the city welcomes its first-ever Grand Prix, drawing motorsports fans from across the globe to witness world class racing in North Texas. The Grand Prix of Arlington's 2.73-mile temporary street circuit will be seamlessly integrated into one of the region's most vibrant entertainment districts in the heart of the Metroplex, winding around the iconic stadiums of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. Drivers who have reviewed the layout describe the course as fast and flowing, promising an exhilarating experience for competitors, as well as spectators.



The landmark race weekend is fueled by a first-of-its-kind partnership between INDYCAR, the Dallas Cowboys and REV Entertainment, the official events partner of the Texas Rangers. To learn more about the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, visit .



CONTACT: Ashley Teplin Studio 707 for Far Niente Wine Estates 7072879727... Aimee Sands Carney Studio 707 for Far Niente Wine Estates 7073630179...