CAWIC CALLS FOR A BOLD NEW VISION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As Canada's construction industry faces the need for more than 380,000 additional workers by 2034, the Canadian Association of Women in Construction (CAWIC) is calling for a bold, unified action to strengthen the nation's workforce and secure the sector's future.
As the national association for women in the construction industry, CAWIC is calling on industry leaders, employers, and partners to take bold, coordinated action to achieve 35% women's representation across Canada's construction sector by 2035. Reaching this target will not only help address labour shortages, but it will also ensure a stronger, more diverse, inclusive, and resilient industry for the future.
“The time has come for our industry to be bold and take transformative action. Talking about representation is no longer enough, we need to take swift action and that starts with the goal in mind,” said Kristen Bauer, President, CAWIC.“To meet the workforce demands of the future, we must rethink how we attract, support, and retain talent. Increasing women's participation is not only the right thing to do, it's essential to building a strong and competitive construction sector.”
To reach this new vision, collaboration across the entire construction ecosystem, including on-site workers, construction firms, unions, educators, associations, all levels of government, is required. By working together, stakeholders can address systemic barriers, improve workplace culture, ensure construction sites are both physically and psychologically safe, and increase the representation of women at the leadership table and across the entire industry.
“We recognize we don't have all of the answers to make this new vision a reality,” said Susan Carey, President, Elect, CAWIC.“But we know that as an industry we all need to come together and define the required solutions and actions that will make this vision a reality.”
A more inclusive construction industry benefits everyone. Diverse teams foster innovation, enhance performance, and help create a world-class workforce capable of delivering the infrastructure Canada needs. The new 2035 vision will be the basis of broader engagement and dialogue for CAWIC over the course of the next year.
“We want to sit down with all stakeholders, including the women that work in our industry, and examine the changes required to not only attract women to the industry but also those actions required to keep women in the industry throughout their career,” shared Bauer.“With bold leadership, collaboration, and accountability, Vision 2035 is not just an aspiration, it is an achievable reality.”
-30-
About:
The Canadian Association of Women in Construction (CAWIC) is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the success of women in Canada's construction industry. Through a strong collective voice, shared knowledge, powerful resources, and actionable solutions, CAWIC works to drive meaningful and lasting change across the sector. CAWIC's vision is to transform Canada's construction industry into a place where diversity, respect, and opportunity empower every woman to build, lead, and thrive. For more information about CAWIC, please visit .
