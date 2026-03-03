403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Transitus Capital Adds Investment Banking Veteran Sterling Smith As Managing Director
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Transitus Capital, a middle-market investment banking firm focused on mergers and acquisitions and private capital solutions, announced today that Sterling Smith, CFA, CPA, has joined the firm as a Managing Director. Sterling brings more than 25 years of experience in investment banking, private equity relationship management, public accounting, and business consulting to Transitus Capital's growing platform.
Sterling most recently served as Director, Private Equity at Moss Adams, where he focused on developing and managing relationships with institutional investors, business founders, and financial intermediaries, aligning services to support buyside and sell-side mergers and acquisitions and growth capital transactions. Before joining Moss Adams, he was a Managing Director at Founders Advisors, where he focused on the business services industry, including tech-enabled services, human capital solutions, and information technology sub-sector coverage. Prior to Founders, he spent nearly a decade with Stephens Inc. in its investment banking group, co-founding and co-managing its Financial Sponsors Coverage Group as well as helping build its middle-market, technology investment banking franchise.
Sterling began his career in public accounting in 1997 with Deloitte and transitioned into investment banking in 2003, where he served clients across public and private M&A advisory and restructuring engagements at Houlihan Lokey. Sterling is a Certified Public Accountant (Texas) and a CFA Charterholder.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Sterling to Transitus Capital,” said Victor Bloede, Managing Director at Transitus Capital.“Sterling's combination of deep investment banking experience at leading middle-market platforms, long-standing relationships across the private equity ecosystem, and practical operating and consulting background aligns perfectly with our mission to provide thoughtful, execution-focused advice to business owners. His addition meaningfully enhances our capabilities in the tech-enabled, business services sector and further strengthens the senior leadership dedicated to our clients.”
“I am excited to join Transitus Capital and partner with the team to serve middle-market business owners and investors,” said Sterling.“Transitus has built a client-centric advisory model that emphasizes clear communication, rigorous preparation, and creative transaction structuring. I look forward to leveraging my professional experience to help our clients navigate critical transitions, whether they are pursuing a sale, recapitalization, or growth capital.”
About Transitus Capital
Transitus Capital is a Dallas-based investment banking firm serving middle-market companies and their owners with advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, private capital markets, and private placements. The firm's senior professionals draw on experience across investment banking, corporate finance, and industry roles to deliver tailored solutions that help clients manage complex strategic and liquidity events. [Securities offered through Burch & Company, Inc., 4151 N. Mulberry Drive, Suite 235, Kansas City, MO 64116 Member FINRA/SiPC Burch and Transitus Capital are unaffiliated.]
Sterling most recently served as Director, Private Equity at Moss Adams, where he focused on developing and managing relationships with institutional investors, business founders, and financial intermediaries, aligning services to support buyside and sell-side mergers and acquisitions and growth capital transactions. Before joining Moss Adams, he was a Managing Director at Founders Advisors, where he focused on the business services industry, including tech-enabled services, human capital solutions, and information technology sub-sector coverage. Prior to Founders, he spent nearly a decade with Stephens Inc. in its investment banking group, co-founding and co-managing its Financial Sponsors Coverage Group as well as helping build its middle-market, technology investment banking franchise.
Sterling began his career in public accounting in 1997 with Deloitte and transitioned into investment banking in 2003, where he served clients across public and private M&A advisory and restructuring engagements at Houlihan Lokey. Sterling is a Certified Public Accountant (Texas) and a CFA Charterholder.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Sterling to Transitus Capital,” said Victor Bloede, Managing Director at Transitus Capital.“Sterling's combination of deep investment banking experience at leading middle-market platforms, long-standing relationships across the private equity ecosystem, and practical operating and consulting background aligns perfectly with our mission to provide thoughtful, execution-focused advice to business owners. His addition meaningfully enhances our capabilities in the tech-enabled, business services sector and further strengthens the senior leadership dedicated to our clients.”
“I am excited to join Transitus Capital and partner with the team to serve middle-market business owners and investors,” said Sterling.“Transitus has built a client-centric advisory model that emphasizes clear communication, rigorous preparation, and creative transaction structuring. I look forward to leveraging my professional experience to help our clients navigate critical transitions, whether they are pursuing a sale, recapitalization, or growth capital.”
About Transitus Capital
Transitus Capital is a Dallas-based investment banking firm serving middle-market companies and their owners with advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, private capital markets, and private placements. The firm's senior professionals draw on experience across investment banking, corporate finance, and industry roles to deliver tailored solutions that help clients manage complex strategic and liquidity events. [Securities offered through Burch & Company, Inc., 4151 N. Mulberry Drive, Suite 235, Kansas City, MO 64116 Member FINRA/SiPC Burch and Transitus Capital are unaffiliated.]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment