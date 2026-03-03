403
Pantherforge On Track To Generate $1.4M In Annual Revenue Following A Year Of Strategic Travel And Team Development
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Morrisville, NC - February 2026 - Pantherforge Inc., a rapidly growing sales and marketing organization, announced today that it is on track to generate at least $1.4 million in annual revenue, following a highly active 2025 marked by nationwide and international travel, professional development, and early commercial success. Despite being open for only about half a year, the company has already produced approximately $700,000 in sales revenue for its telecommunications client, signaling strong momentum entering 2026.
Throughout 2025, Pantherforge invested heavily in exposing its team to new markets, industry leaders, and best practices across the country. Team members traveled to Georgia, Ohio, Philadelphia, Orlando, and Texas, and also attended a special industry-wide event in Cancun, Mexico. These trips served a dual purpose: strengthening team morale and accelerating professional growth by allowing employees to learn directly from top-performing companies and experienced leaders within the industry.
By engaging with high-performing teams in different regions, Pantherforge employees were able to refine sales strategies, improve communication processes, and better understand scalable operational systems. The result was a faster ramp-up period than is typical for a new organization and consistent revenue generation in its first six months of operation.
Looking ahead to 2026, Marcellus Butler, CEO of Pantherforge Inc., outlined plans to expand Pantherforge's footprint by developing internal leaders and opening new offices. The company intends to identify two to three high-performing team members and support them in launching their own offices in new markets. This expansion strategy is designed to promote from within while maintaining consistency in company values and operating standards.
Butler also shared a personal milestone tied to the company's growth. As Pantherforge continues to scale, he aims to have $100,000 in personal savings and plans to purchase a BMW i8, a goal he views as symbolic of disciplined financial planning and entrepreneurial progress rather than luxury alone.
As Pantherforge enters 2026, leadership remains focused on measured growth, continued learning, and maintaining performance levels. With a foundation built on travel-based learning, internal development, and operational discipline, the company expects to continue strengthening its position within the sales and marketing sector.
About Pantherforge Inc.
Pantherforge Inc. is a sales and marketing organization specializing in telecommunications client acquisition and revenue generation. Founded in 2025, the company focuses on leadership development, performance-based growth, and expanding opportunities for its team members through structured training and market expansion.
More information is available at .
