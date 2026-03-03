Sun Country Airlines Extends Schedule Through Fall 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customers can now book travel through December 15, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is extending its selling schedule through December 15, 2026, allowing customers to book post-Labor Day, MEA weekend, Thanksgiving, and peak fall travel to the airline's most popular leisure destinations.

The fall 2026 schedule extension focuses on increasing opportunities for travel to popular fall destinations including Boston; Portland, ME; Syracuse; Burlington, VT; Las Vegas; Phoenix; Orlando; and Fort Myers. The extension gives customers more options for MEA weekend getaways, Thanksgiving travel, and leaf-peeping trips across the country.

Additionally, Sun Country will relaunch Eau Claire, WI to Las Vegas service, which was last served in fall 2024. This relaunch builds on the momentum established during Sun Country's second year of successful winter service between Eau Claire and Fort Myers.

Subsequent flights may be added to the 2026 fall schedule as Sun Country leverages its charter service by adding scheduled passenger service in varying locations.

“We're excited to offer increased opportunities for travel during some of Minnesota's most popular vacation weekends, including MEA and Thanksgiving,” said Colton Snow, Chief Commercial Officer at Sun Country Airlines.“By extending our schedule and focusing on destinations our customers consistently choose for fall getaways, we're making it easier than ever for Minnesotans to plan ahead and secure affordable, nonstop travel.”

Sun Country Airlines operates over 115 routes serving nearly 100 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean, providing safe, reliable, hassle-free flights at affordable prices. Sun Country's onboard experience includes state-of-the-art seating equipment, offering full-size tray tables, comfortable recline, and in-seat power in most seats. Sun Country also provides free in-flight entertainment to guests' devices and complimentary beverages including water, coffee, tea, juices, and soda. Additional beverage options and snacks are available for purchase, and the airline proudly partners with many Minnesota and Midwest-based companies to highlight local products on its menu.

