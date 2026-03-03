Net Asset Value(S)
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
NAV ANNOUNCEMENT
3 MARCH 2026
Foresight Ventures VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 3 March 2026 was 90.8p per share. This is an increase of 4.1% from the 31 December 2025 Net Asset Value of 87.2p per share.
