Net Asset Value(S)

Foresight Ventures VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 3 March 2026 was 90.8p per share. This is an increase of 4.1% from the 31 December 2025 Net Asset Value of 87.2p per share.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181