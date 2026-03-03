Casino Group Communication

Paris, 3 March 2026

As part of the arbitration proceedings initiated on 6 May 2025 before the ICC International Court of Arbitration by Companiha Brasileria de Distribuiçao (GPA), the latter announced in a press release dated 2 March 2026 that it had filed an application for interim measures against Casino Guichard-Perrachon, primarily seeking to prevent the transfer of GPA shares held by Casino Group or to freeze the proceeds of any potential sale of such shares during the arbitration proceedings, on the alleged grounds of preserving its rights in connection with these proceedings.

Casino Group confirms that it has received this request from GPA and intends to defend its rights before the duly constituted arbitral tribunal.

***

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - ... - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

... - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE -... - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

... - Tél: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 29

Attachment

2026-03-03 - PR - GPA