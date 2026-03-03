403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hot Shot's Secrettm Unveils Blue Diamond S8 Severe Duty Gear Oil SAE 75W-80 For Superior Protection And Fuel Savings
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Hot Shot's SecretTM Blue Diamond Severe Duty S8 Severe Duty Gear Oil (SAE 75W-80) offers the same great protection expected of higher viscosity gear oils with the benefit of improved fuel economy, heat management, and longer drain intervals. Developed from a 100% PAO formula, it is infused with Hot Shot's Secret's proprietary FR3 nano technology® and an extreme-pressure additive package developed specifically for severe-duty and eMobility applications. Together, this lower-viscosity gear oil provides the same, if not superior, protection for heavy-duty drive axles, gearboxes, and eMobility systems while delivering significantly improved fuel efficiency. Based on industry-recognized tests, Blue Diamond S8 gear oil increased fuel savings by 1.6% when compared to a leading FE 75W-90 gear oil.
Formulated for severe duty vehicles and equipment, S8 (SAE 75W-80) is recommended for semi-trucks, agriculture, construction and industrial equipment, drilling rigs, or any machinery or vehicle that has an OE recommendation for SAE 75W-80 or 75W-90 gear oil. Blue Diamond S8, with its lower viscosity and unique formula, allows for extended oil drain intervals for reduced maintenance downtime and costs, and is more efficient at oil oxidation and breakdown. Its excellent thermal and electrical properties make it an especially good oil choice for eMobility commercial and passenger vehicles, and eMobility systems where efficiency, heat management, and improved fuel economy are desired in transportation applications such as commercial and passenger vehicles.
Hot Shots Secret Brand Manager, Josh Steinmetz, says,“A Group IV synthetic oil requires a very small amount of viscosity improvers to meet the weight specifications. The EP additives used were formulated specifically for spiral bevel (hypoid) gearing. When combined with FR3 and this powerful additive package, S8 hits the mark on everything you need in a lower viscosity gear oil - oxidation and thermal stability, sludge and deposit protection, lower oil breakdown, and wear resistance.”
Blue Diamond S8 Gear Oil (SAE 75W-80) is now available online at HotShotSecret in a 2.5 U.S. Gallon (9.5L) size or can be purchased from authorized Hot Shot's Secret dealers.
For more information about Hot Shot's Secret's new Blue Diamond S8 fully synthetic, lower viscosity gear oil, visit HotShotSecret, or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot's Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.
Formulated for severe duty vehicles and equipment, S8 (SAE 75W-80) is recommended for semi-trucks, agriculture, construction and industrial equipment, drilling rigs, or any machinery or vehicle that has an OE recommendation for SAE 75W-80 or 75W-90 gear oil. Blue Diamond S8, with its lower viscosity and unique formula, allows for extended oil drain intervals for reduced maintenance downtime and costs, and is more efficient at oil oxidation and breakdown. Its excellent thermal and electrical properties make it an especially good oil choice for eMobility commercial and passenger vehicles, and eMobility systems where efficiency, heat management, and improved fuel economy are desired in transportation applications such as commercial and passenger vehicles.
Hot Shots Secret Brand Manager, Josh Steinmetz, says,“A Group IV synthetic oil requires a very small amount of viscosity improvers to meet the weight specifications. The EP additives used were formulated specifically for spiral bevel (hypoid) gearing. When combined with FR3 and this powerful additive package, S8 hits the mark on everything you need in a lower viscosity gear oil - oxidation and thermal stability, sludge and deposit protection, lower oil breakdown, and wear resistance.”
Blue Diamond S8 Gear Oil (SAE 75W-80) is now available online at HotShotSecret in a 2.5 U.S. Gallon (9.5L) size or can be purchased from authorized Hot Shot's Secret dealers.
For more information about Hot Shot's Secret's new Blue Diamond S8 fully synthetic, lower viscosity gear oil, visit HotShotSecret, or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot's Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment