Financer Launches Financer Partners Program


2026-03-03 12:31:40
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Financer, the independent financial comparison platform, today announced the launch of Financer Partners. The program is designed to help banks, lenders, credit card issuers, fintech companies, and investment platforms reach users actively exploring financial products.

The program supports Financer's mission to make financial decisions less confusing for everyone by connecting institutions with a global audience seeking clear and reliable information on loans, credit cards, investment products, and more.

WHAT IS FINANCER PARTNERS?

Financer Partners is a collaboration initiative that allows financial providers to:

. Reputation management: Manage your online reputation to support AI recommending your company

. Higher conversion rate: Increase your Financer score to drive more conversions

. Improved trust: Ensure potential customers find a professional, representable profile when searching for your company

The program covers major financial categories, including personal loans, credit cards, business financing, investment platforms, and crypto exchanges. Read more about Financer Partners in our latest blog post for detailed information on how it works and who it's for.

WHY IT MATTERS

Financer serves over 100,000 monthly visitors across 23+ countries who are actively exploring financial products.

By joining Financer Partners, institutions gain a direct connection to engaged users while reinforcing credibility through placement on an independent, research-driven platform.

ABOUT FINANCER

Financer is an independent financial comparison website committed to helping people make informed financial decisions.

All content is thoroughly researched, reliably sourced, and presented clearly to guide users across a wide range of financial categories.

PARTNER WITH US

Financial institutions and fintech companies interested in joining Financer Partners can learn more at financer/partners or contact the Global Partnerships Manager:

