Human Touch® Wins Four 2026 Platinum ADEX Awards For Design Excellence
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Human Touch ®, a global leader in high performance massage chairs and wellness solutions, has earned four 2026 Platinum ADEX (Awards for Design Excellence) Awards. The honors mark the company's 12th consecutive year of ADEX recognition and highlight innovation and design excellence across its zero gravity recliners and intelligent massage chair portfolio.
The 2026 Platinum-winning products include:
AirTech ZG PRO for Contract Lounge Recliners
The AirTech ZG PRO combines independent dual-motor zero gravity positioning with integrated air massage, heat, powered lumbar support, and antimicrobial SofHyde upholstery. Engineered for durability and comfort, it is designed for hospitality, healthcare, corporate, and fitness environments.
Gravis ZG Chair for Zero Gravity Recliners
The Gravis ZG Chair pairs ergonomic zero gravity support with powered adjustments, air massage, and multi-zone heat. Its clean, contemporary profile and app-enabled customization deliver therapeutic comfort within a refined, modern silhouette.
Novo Flex Massage Chair for Intelligent Acupressure Massage Chairs
The Novo Flex features the proprietary HT Flex S- and L-Track system for extended coverage from the spine to the glutes, along with 3D/4D massage programs, heated foot and calf massage, dual-lumbar heat, and guided Auto-Wellness programs. Its zero gravity position enhances full-body stretch and decompression.
Super Novo X Massage Chair for Intelligent Acupressure Massage Chairs
The Super Novo X showcases Human Touch's most advanced engineering, highlighted by DuoSyncTM technology that delivers a synchronized, four-hand massage experience. With Virtual Therapist® voice control, Acupoint® body sensing, and immersive zero gravity positioning, it offers elevated personalization and performance. Its signature Teardrop Doors and customizable finishes make it as much a design statement as a wellness solution.
Established in 1995, the ADEX Awards are among the most recognized design competitions in the industry. Judged by a global advisory board of more than 1,750 professionals, the program honors outstanding innovation, functionality, and aesthetic excellence across product categories.
“The Platinum distinction is awarded to entries that meet a rigorous standard of design and performance,” said Jay Chakraborty, Executive Director of Design Journal and the ADEX Awards.“Human Touch's 2026 honorees exemplify that level of discipline across its massage and zero gravity product categories.”
“ADEX recognition reflects the design standards we hold ourselves to across every product we develop,” said David Wood, CEO of Human Touch.“Our focus remains on engineering performance driven wellness solutions that integrate seamlessly into both residential and professional environments.”
For more information about Human Touch and its award-winning products, visit .
About Human Touch®
For over 45 years, Human Touch has shaped the wellness industry with a portfolio of high-performance massage chairs, zero gravity recliners, and targeted massage products. Partnering with engineers, medical experts, athletes, and award-winning designers, Human Touch crafts products designed to relieve pain, reduce stress, and promote daily recovery while complementing modern interiors. Trusted by more than 35 colleges, 14+ professional sports teams, and 10,000+ chiropractors, Human Touch products are available through fine furniture retailers, back care specialty stores, mass-market retailers across the U.S., international distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at .
About ADEX Awards
The ADEX (Awards for Design Excellence) program, sponsored by Design Journal and presented at adexawards, is one of the most prominent design recognition platforms in the architecture and design industry. Established in 1995, ADEX honors outstanding innovation, sustainability, and design quality across interior design, architecture, landscape architecture, and product design. By celebrating excellence that balances aesthetics, functionality, and environmental responsibility, ADEX continues to set industry benchmarks and inspire the global design community.
