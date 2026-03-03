Suzanne Nora Johnson Joins Wellcome Leap Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellcome Leap (Leap), a U.S. nonprofit founded by the Wellcome Trust to accelerate breakthroughs in human health, today announced that Suzanne Nora Johnson has joined its Board of Directors.

“Innovation in healthcare has too often moved at a snail's pace,” said Suzanne Nora Johnson.“What inspires me about Wellcome Leap is its deliberate departure from that model – setting bold, time-bound goals, assembling global multidisciplinary teams, and holding programs accountable to measurable milestones. This combination of urgency, agility, and collaboration defines a new model of philanthropic investment – one built to accelerate breakthroughs in years, not decades. It is precisely the kind of approach healthcare innovation needs.”

Suzanne brings to Leap more than two decades of leadership at the intersection of global finance, healthcare, and institutional strategy. As former Vice Chairman of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., she helped guide the firm through periods of transformation, serving on its Management Committee and chairing the Global Investment Research Division. She also headed Goldman Sachs' Global Healthcare Business and founded the firm's Latin American business – roles that required navigating complex markets, scaling ideas globally, and identifying opportunities to drive impact.

As a current member of the Pfizer Inc. Board of Directors and former Chair of the Intuit Inc. Board of Directors, Suzanne has developed deep insight into how innovation moves from research to real-world application. Across the public and private sectors, her experience has involved aligning resources, talent, and institutional leadership to drive meaningful, measurable outcomes – expertise that will contribute to Leap's focus on advancing bold, unconventional programs.

“Suzanne shares our belief that we can increase the number of breakthroughs in human health if we challenge ourselves to work with greater speed and across disciplines, organizations, and countries,” said Jay Flatley, Chairman of the Board.“She brings deep experience from both finance and healthcare, but just as importantly, she brings decades of demonstrated commitment to driving progress in human health.”

In addition to her corporate leadership, Suzanne serves on the boards of several nonprofit and academic institutions, including the Brookings Institution (Co-Chair), the Markle Foundation (Chair), and the University of Southern California (Chair). She is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Council on Foreign Relations, and the Foreign Policy Association, and has contributed to Global Agenda Councils of the World Economic Forum. She is also a Henry Crown Fellow of the Aspen Institute.

Suzanne received her J.D. from Harvard Law School and her B.A. from the University of Southern California.

About Wellcome Leap

Wellcome Leap is a billion-dollar breakthrough engine for human health – at global scale. Founded by the Wellcome Trust in 2020 as a U.S. nonprofit, Wellcome Leap builds and executes bold, unconventional programs with the urgency required to deliver breakthroughs in years, not decades. Operating at the intersection of life sciences and engineering, Leap programs require best-in-class, multi-disciplinary, global teams assembled from universities, companies, and nonprofits working together to solve problems that they cannot solve alone. For more information, read how Wellcome Leap is Changing the Business of Breakthroughs and visit .

